POULTNEY — In the wake of the announcement that Green Mountain College will close at the end of the semester, alumni, students, staff members and friends of the college have banded together to collect enough money and create a proposal to put before the board of trustees to help keep the college alive.
"The college administration has opened the doors to a conversation with alumni, family and friends who are organizing to save the school," said SaveGMC coordinator Jose Galvez-Contreras. "Hopefully, that means keeping the gates of GMC open."
Since President Robert Allen's announcement Jan. 23, the SaveGMC.org website claims to have collected more than 200 pledges and $150,000 annually, with $55,000 pledged toward their goal and 101 annual pledges secured.
According to SaveGMC.org, more than $40,000 was raised in the first 48 hours that the group was created, according to a post dated Feb. 5.
Galvez-Contreras said the organization has a plan to raise $600,000 by April and $5 million by June through its online campaign.
"We have the opportunity to create a plan that can be considered by the board," Galvez Contreras said. "We're having conversations with GMC administrators."
In a shared post on social media, Galvez-Contreras said the organization is in negotiations with a party interested in collaborating with the organization, and a proposal has been submitted to college administrators.
"A partner approached us with an idea that we brought to Green Mountain's administration on Monday as a draft plan," organizers said on their website. "We're now working to develop a finalized version of that plan - which projects economic sustainability - to the board of trustees."
Galvez-Contreras confirmed that a nondisclosure agreement is in effect while they finalize the proposal, and the online Facebook page has accrued 546 likes and has 551 followers.
Green Mountain College officials had no comment for this article, according to GMC's PR firm Holland & Knight.
