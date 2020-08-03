SPRINGFIELD — An experienced river cleaner, Kelly Stettner thought there wouldn’t be more than 40 or 50 discarded tires along a stretch of Black River she frequents, and so she was surprised when she and others ultimately pulled up 70.
Stettner is the director of the Black River Action Team, a not-for-profit she formed 20 years ago to clean up the Black River and surrounding watershed.
Every few years the group organizes a Tire Brigade to pull tires from the river and properly dispose of them.
The last one, complete a few years ago, brought up 50 tires.
Recently, she was paddling down the river with her daughter, Moira Stettner, who had on goggles and flippers. Moira noticed about 20 tires along the bottom of the river that runs beside Paddock Road. Stettner figured there were enough for a small tire brigade to tackle, so she organized one, aiming to keep things low-key so there wouldn’t be more volunteers than needed.
She was surprised at how many tires they ended up pulling and thinks their methods helped.
Stettner said Steve and Maura Anderson used a white-water kayak as an outrigger for a canoe which let them haul up tires they wouldn’t otherwise be able to get.
“They were able to winch up some of the older, heavier sediment filled tires from the bottom,” said Stettner. “I think that was a big reason they were able to get so many during a few hours.”
Volunteers were surprised, too.
“We knew definitely there were a few tires there,” said Kayla Baker, who lives near Stettner by the river. “We canoe the Black River to access the Connecticut River, so we knew there were some tires there but we were really surprised by how many.”
She said Stettner does a good job of coordinating local volunteers for cleanup projects in their community.
Stettner said she’s always loved rivers and credits her husband John for nudging her to create Black River Action Team.
“My husband and I had just moved to Springfield with our little toddler, and I’ve always loved rivers, so we were walking across the bridge by McDonald’s in town and I hopped up to look over the railing hoping I’d see a fish or a beaver or a turtle or something, but I saw shopping carts and tires and cement blocks, and I made the mistake saying out loud what I was thinking, which was, ‘That’s nasty, somebody should do something about that.’”
Her husband commented that she qualified as “somebody” and so the group was born.
Stettner said the group, while informal, is an all-purpose watershed group, taking water quality samples and doing visual inspections and sharing that information with the state, town, and environmental groups. It uses the Ottauquechee Natural Resources Conservation District as a fiscal agent for donations and the like.
She said the group’s annual RiverSweep cleanup is scheduled for Sept. 12. More information can be found at BlackRiverActionTeam.org, or by emailing blackrivercleanup@gmail.com.
