BURLINGTON — Nurses and nurse practitioners should have more say in the COVID-19 response, say several organizations representing those groups.
On Wednesday, a joint statement directed at Vermont’s state and congressional leaders was released by the American Nurses Association Vermont Branch, Vermont State School Nurses Association, Vermont Nurse Practitioners Association, Northeast Multistate Division, and the Organization of Nurse Leaders of Maine, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Hampshire and Vermont, calling for more nurses to be involved in planning the pandemic response strategy.
“We tried to reach out early,” said Meredeth Roberts, executive director of the American Nurses Association’s Vermont branch. “I know that both myself and president-elect Carol Conroy, from ONL, both of us reached out and offered to be on the committee, but it seems like it was already formed by that point, but we were very willing.”
The groups argue that since nurses are on the front lines of the pandemic, they have a deep understanding of how things are playing out and where the situation is headed — a perspective that not all within the planning level may possess.
“Our nursing knowledge, skill and experience in service planning and delivery should be considered thoughtfully and utilized, at all levels of the pandemic response efforts,” said Eileen Girling, president of the American Nursing Association Vermont branch, in the release.
Girling said much of the state and national discussion has been about nurses in hospital settings, but there are others working in different areas who, with planning, could be brought to bear and take pressure off the hospital system.
Roberts said much of the concern nurses have, not only in Vermont but nationwide, is related to personal protective equipment, or PPE, such as masks.
“I think we need almost a state-level policy on the best way to do this,” Roberts said. “We have some (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines we’re looking at, but they go down as far as using some recommendations that are not advisable when you look at the research studies.”
She said Vermont’s response to the pandemic has been good compared to what she’s seen in other places, and she believes state leadership has been making good decisions with the information available.
“And we are very aware there’s a shortage and there’s not enough to go around, so it’s not like we’re demanding that we all have to have what’s not there, but we want to have the best resources we can have,” she said. “We want to encourage people in charge of getting those resources to get the resources that they can and be a part of that process.”
Elsewhere in the country, she said, health care providers are being told to make masks out of less than suitable materials with the belief they’re better than nothing, except that may not be true, said Roberts. On top of their direct personal safety, nurses would like assurances that raising concerns won’t be punished, nor will have to be quarantined.
“I don’t know what role they have been playing, but I certainly agree that nurses are on the front line and they have a great deal to do with how patients are cared for and decision making around patient care and around deployment of resources, so I would be very supportive of having a nursing voice within the leadership council and the decision making process,” said State Sen. Ginny Lyons, D-Chittenden.
Roberts said Lyons had responded to the nursing groups’ outreach efforts, for which they’re thankful.
“Few are playing as vital a role in addressing this pandemic as nurses, and the governor and entire administration are grateful for their dedication and service,” said Rebecca Kelly, spokeswoman for Gov. Phil Scott, in an email Friday. “The state’s response to this public health crisis is heavily informed by the expertise at the Vermont Department of Health. The Health Department — and through them, the state’s emergency operation — is utilizing nurses’ knowledge and expertise throughout all levels of the response. From having nurses assisting with testing to having nurses in leadership positions at the Department and throughout the health care system, which we’re also partnering with, we will continue to value their input and their service as we face, fight and overcome the impacts of COVID-19 together.”
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.