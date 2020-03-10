CLARENDON — About 20 towns have adopted a “Second Amendment sanctuary” resolution since a statewide firearms rights advocacy group began promoting it.
Eric Davis, president of Gun Owners of Vermont, said Tuesday that as of March 8, 20 towns have adopted a resolution declaring themselves to be “sanctuary townships” for the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution and Article 16 of the Vermont Constitution.
Some of the resolutions have been passed by select boards, others at Town Meeting Day, said Davis. Two towns, he said, used language slightly different from the Gun Owners of Vermont template.
Davis said in a past interview the resolutions carry no legal weight and are meant to be symbolic, a way to tell lawmakers in Montpelier how Vermonters feel about gun control laws and their right to bear arms.
He said Gun Owners of Vermont members, and nonmembers, are taking the resolutions to their local governments on their own, making the tracking of what towns have adopted them and how somewhat difficult. He said the effort to get more towns to adopt the resolution remains ongoing.
Clarendon was among the first towns to adopt the sanctuary resolution, with its Select Board voting unanimously in favor of it on Jan. 27.
Not all residents were pleased with this nor how it was done. A few of them took their issues before the board at its regular meeting on Monday.
“It came to our attention a couple of weeks ago that the Select Board adopted the Second Amendment sanctuary town resolution on the 27th, and the resolution reflects the town where I live and where I pay taxes in a town that I really love, so I feel like we, me and other people, should have had a chance to discuss it before it was passed,” said Jan McCoy.
There was relatively little talk regarding the merits of the resolution; most of the discussions centered around the process used by the board in adopting it and what the options are for people wanting it to be a townwide vote.
“As a homeowner, I personally didn’t want the town of Clarendon associated with it,” said McCoy. “That’s just my own personal opinion, I’m not against or for Second Amendment rights or anything like that — that’s not my beef right now — it’s the fact that the townspeople didn’t get a chance to vote on it.”
The conversation then went to special elections and votes. Town Clerk Gloria Menard, over the course of the talk, explained that a petition could be circulated calling for a special town vote. It would require 5% of the town’s registered voters to sign it.
Board and audience members talked about the merits and difficulties of holding a special election. Some felt that given the cost of holding special votes, it wouldn’t be worth it for a nonbinding resolution. Others were concerned there would be lower turnout and thus not a good representation of the town.
Menard said in a Tuesday interview she checked with the secretary of state, and the town could hold a special vote at the same time as the November elections, but would have to print its own ballots.
McCoy asked the board why it adopted the resolution on its own instead of putting it before voters at town meeting. Select Board Chairman Mike Klopchin said it was partly because the deadline to have it on the ballot had gone by, and that it was also a nonbinding resolution being discussed in open session. He and Selectman Robert Congdon said they’d had people call them about the resolution beforehand, but the board hadn’t debated it before that evening.
Selectman Rick Wilbur said the board often makes decisions without seeking a town vote, such as setting speed limits.
“It just seems to me this is qualitatively a very different kind of issue, it’s not only granting permission for a solar field, it is characterizing an entire town in an area of such controversy, this has been going for years as a controversy,” said resident Katie Taylor. “I think that was a very big step you took into heavy water, and I do think it is a little bit different from some of the other things you deal with.”
Alf Strom-Olsen, a Clarendon resident, said that while the board can add things to its agenda at the last minute, the Vermont League of Cities and Towns recommends using caution so it doesn’t end up being, or looking like, the board is trying to avoid public scrutiny.
Congdon said the board should make it a practice of tabling issues that come to it at the last minute for the next meeting, provided there isn’t a compelling reason to act on them right away. The rest of the board appeared to agree, and Klopchin said in a Tuesday interview that will be how the board plans to proceed.
keith.whitcomb @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.