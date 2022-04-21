Leaders of the Habitat for Humanity affiliate in Rutland County plan to hire an executive director for the local nonprofit, as well as develop a strategic plan.
Habitat for Humanity International officials told the organizers of the local chapter on Monday that they had been awarded a capacity-building grant specifically for small and rural affiliates. The exact amount of the grant was not provided, but it’s expected to be enough to hire a full-time executive director, which the Rutland affiliate has never had, for two years.
The international Habitat organization also will provide access to a consultant who will work with the board of directors over two years to develop a strategic plan.
The Rutland affiliate is planning a ground-breaking on Saturday at 1 p.m. on Hickory Street for its latest project.
Habitat has a mission of developing and building homes for people who qualify and need housing. They also provide help with some small but significant repairs and renovations, like accessibility needs. The residents of the homes are participants in the building process.
Dick Malley, chairman of the local resource and development committee, noted the Rutland affiliate, which already has built four homes in Rutland County, has accomplished both those projects and some repair projects while employing only an office manager working 12 to 15 hours a week.
The rest of the work is done entirely by volunteers. Malley said “it’s not sustainable” to operate this way while the Rutland Habitat is making progress.
“When you’ve only got one or two houses you’ve built, it’s hard to justify a full-time person. But now we’ve done four (houses), and we’re starting our fifth, and we have property for the next two. It seems an ideal time to hire somebody who can coordinate all the moving parts and leave the business of building the organization more directly to the board and board chair,” he said.
Eric Solsaa, president of the board for the Rutland affiliate, said he believed the Rutland had accomplished a lot but acknowledged the affiliate was restrained by being staffed almost entirely by volunteers.
“What we’re excited about is with the executive (director) being a full-time position, they’re going to be able to do a lot more outreach for us and get out the message (to the county) that we’re here to help. Currently, with what we’ve built, it might seem like we only work in Rutland City so we’re excited to have someone who’s going to push us to have more impact on the surrounding county,” he said.
Board members believe more outreach nationwide will result in new or bigger donations that will allow them to develop more projects, and go beyond the city of Rutland.
Solsaa said the board already has received applications for the position of executive director.
“I think our board is looking for somebody with ties to the community and is mission-driven. Obviously, it’s going to be a lot of work so we want them to be happy (to work with Habitat,)” he said.
Malley, who said the executive director will help “take us to the next level,” said an organizational development consultant will help by providing an outside perspective toward achieving the Rutland affiliate’s goals.
“When I was with the Bennington affiliate, I did a capacity building grant with them and I can tell you from my first-hand experience how valuable it was. It was terrific. Now you can look at that affiliate and they’re in the low thirties of houses they built. You can say, ‘Well, Habitat builds one house at a time. What does that do?’ But when you look at a period of years ... Thirty houses in Bennington County is a significant contribution and there’s no doubt in my mind that the capacity-building grant that we got with that affiliate is what’s enabled it to get that far,” he said.
The Rutland affiliate of Habitat first formed about 25 years ago but dissolved in 2002. There were too few community members willing to serve on the board of directors. The mortgages for the five properties developed were assigned to NeighborWorks of Western Vermont.
Ten years ago, residents from Rutland and other Rutland County towns, including Castleton, Clarendon, Shrewsbury and Wallingford, decided to try again. A nonprofit was created and accepted by Habitat International on July 1, 2014.
In a release announcing the grant award, Malley said the Rutland affiliate will need to raise three times what was raised in 2021 by the end of the second year of the grant.
“While this is an aggressive goal, broadening and deepening Habitat’s base of support is exactly what is needed to put the Rutland affiliate on a secure foundation, enabling Habitat to help more area residents in the future to live in safe, sufficient, and affordable housing,” he said.
People interested in applying for a home with the Rutland affiliate should send an email to rutlandhabitat@gmail.com or or call 802-747-7440.
