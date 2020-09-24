Observing precautions because of the pandemic, the dedication for the newest Habitat for Humanity of Rutland County home, at 1 p.m. Saturday, will be virtual.
The buyers of the home, Hazar Mansour, her husband, Hussam Alhallak, and their three children came to Rutland after leaving Syria to escape war and living in Turkey for two years.
They did not speak English and did not know anyone in Rutland when they arrived in 2017.
Both Mansour and Alhallak are now working locally as accountants.
Alhallak said Wednesday he met “very nice people,” especially the Habitat volunteers while building the home where he and his family now live.
Asked what he likes about his new home, Alhallak said the size was important, since his family of five had been living in a small apartment.
“I have a backyard for my kids to play. This house is bigger, not like when I had my apartment (that was) small one. I did not have closets. I did not have a place to eat together dinner, I did not have room for me and my kids and my wife,” he said.
In the apartment, the kids ate and then their parents, he said.
“(The house) is very good. I’m very happy. I’m excited,” he said.
Eric Solsaa, board president for the local Habitat, said the house is very energy efficient.
Habitat organizers kept the number of crew members low during construction to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.
“We ended up not really having volunteers during that time. There was a core number that worked, it was a small group. There would be three or four that stayed apart from one another,” Solsaa said.
The core group of volunteers in Rutland are older than 70, Solsaa added, so extra steps were taken to keep them safe.’
Asked what makes Alhallak and Mansour different from other Habitat families in Rutland County, Solsaa said, “They’re special in that they really love Rutland.”
Solsaa said some people still don’t understand that Habitat does not give away homes. Instead, they partner with a family to build an affordable house, with construction contributions made by the new homeowners before the house is finished and purchased under a no-interest mortgage.
Alhallak noted that in addition to the new friends he made, he learned some practical skills as well that will help with maintaining the house.
Alhallak and Mansour moved into the home they helped build on Crescent Street in July. The work on the house began in July 2019.
A dedication ceremony usually happens before the family moves in to a Habitat home but a different approach was taken because of the pandemic.
The dedication will celebrate the hard work and generosity of area residents who helped make the dream come true for Hazar, Hussam and their family.
To participate remotely, send an email to rutlandhabitat@gmail.com. The Rutland Habitat will reply with an invitation to the ZOOM meeting.
According to Solsaa, the Rutland Redevelopment Authority has committed to helping Habitat acquire a property on Hickory Avenue which is expected to be the next Rutland County Habitat project.
Construction will not begin until 2021 and applications are still being accepted.
Dick Malley, a member of the Rutland Habitat board, said there are requirements to becoming a Habitat partner but he encouraged area residents to contact them to learn about whether they could qualify for this project, or with some financial guidance from an organization like Neighborworks of Western Vermont, a future Habitat project.
Alhallak said he had a message to the community whether they could take part in the dedication or not.
“Thank you to everyone who helped me to build this house. Thank you to everyone in the nation for this house,” he said.
Alhallak said he especially wanted to thank members of Casella Waste Management, where he works, which raised almost $17,000 for the project.
To learn more about Habitat in Rutland County, call 747-7440.
