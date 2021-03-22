ESSEX JUNCTION — The Vermont Agricultural Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for emerging leaders, innovators and lifetime achievement.
Eligible nominees include anyone who has made significant contributions to farming in the state, be that working on a farm or directly supporting the farming community.
The emerging leader award is for those born after June 1, 1981, who are becoming leaders within the agricultural industry. Ag innovators can be of any age, so long as they’ve demonstrated a new, forward-thinking approach to agriculture. The lifetime achievement award goes to people who’ve made significant contributions to the betterment of farming in Vermont. They have to have been active in the Vermont farm scene for at least 30 years.
Nominations close at 5 p.m. on May 7. To submit a name, visit cvexpo.org/hall-of-fame/
