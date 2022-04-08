PITTSFORD — Citing ongoing health issues, longtime Select Board member Hank Pelkey resigned from his seat earlier this week.
Pelkey’s letter of resignation was read by Town Manager John Haverstock at the Wednesday meeting, which Pelkey attended as a board member. He also resigned from his seat on the water and sewer commission.
“Thanks to the voters of Pittsford for giving me the honor and privilege of serving them for the past 21 years,” he wrote.
“It’s hard to know what to say on such a momentous occasion,” said Haverstock, speaking on his own. “Of course, sadness, but also happiness about what a wonderful relationship we’ve all been able to have with you these many years.”
He said his next remarks were paraphrasing the blurb included in the 2016 Town Report, which honored Pelkey for his years of service.
“Of course, you’ve served the people of Pittsford for more than 20 years in a variety of ways, first and foremost on the town Select Board,” said Haverstock. “Your intelligence, judgment, temperament, and leadership skills soon became apparent to all and that’s why they made you chair for so many years until you turned over the gavel a few years ago.”
Pelkey has devoted much of his time towards furthering town projects.
“Despite your struggle with Parkinson’s you’ve remained very busy in the service of the community,” said Haverstock. “You’ve served on the Maclure Library board of trustees and took on many projects for them over the years and you’ve been a great advocate for them and their financial needs.”
He noted Pelkey’s service on the board of directors of the Rutland County Humane Society in Pittsford and his work with the Nickwackett Hose Co., which made him an honorary member for his help in putting on the annual Haunted House fundraiser. Pelkey’s work, along with that of his wife, Anne Pelkey, with the Pittsford Historical Society was also recognized. He was also director of the Proctor-Pittsford Country Club for many years, being an avid golfer.
“Your humility often prompts you, or has prompted you, to remind others like me that nobody in government is indispensable,” said Haverstock. “In fact, you’ve told me that the graveyards of the world are filled with indispensable people. So, Hank, thanks for all you’ve done for the people of Pittsford, and please accept our wishes as you embark on the next chapter.”
Pelkey’s term is up in 2023. Those interested in being appointed to serve out the remainder of it have until May 4 to submit a letter of interest to the board by way of the town manager. Letters can be sent to “Town Manager, P.O. Box 10, Pittsford, VT 05763” or via email to manager@pittsfordvermont.com. The board asks that applicants state their reason for being interested in the position, their ties to the town and community, and any relevant work experience they have. Résumés are welcome but not required and the board would like at least three references. The seat comes with a modest semi-annual stipend. Questions may be addressed to the town manager by calling 802-483-6500, extension 20.
