Hannaford Supermarkets has announced that it is donating $250,000 to farms in New England and New York, including 66 in Vermont.
The company announced last week it will make the donation through the Farmer Relief Fund, which is part of the American Farmland Trust.
In total, 250 farms whose business has been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic will receive funds, according to a statement from Hannaford.
Among the farms in Vermont receiving help from the fund is SVTFarm in Wells, which according to the Hannaford statement produces wool, vegetables, fruit, flowers, eggs and meat.
“This donation is a symbol of partnership between non-profits, corporations and rural agriculture,” stated Laura A. Burch, owner of SVTFarm, in the announcement. “I have been engaged in farming all my life and have worked tirelessly to craft a living from the land that aligns with my quality of life goals. There is nothing more important to me than sharing my agricultural knowledge with future generations.”
People can donate to the American Farmland Trust’s Farmer Relief Fund online at bit.ly/0630Donate
According to Hannaford, since March it has donated $1 million to hunger and homelessness relief efforts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
