Hannaford Supermarkets has announced that so far it’s donated $750,000 to hunger and homeless needs stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak.
The donations are to groups in states across the northeast, including $100,000 to Vermont.
According to a statement from Hannaford, Vermont Foodbank, as of Tuesday, has received $60,000. This includes a $25,000 donation previously announced. The Vermont Foodbank works with 215 other groups across Vermont, contributing 12 million pounds of food per year.
ANEW Place, a “low-barrier homeless shelter” in Burlington is getting $20,000. ANEW Place serves over 200 people each winter, and is now using 24 campers to house people who are homeless who’ve also tested positive for COVID-19, allowing them to practice social distancing recommendations.
Another $20,000 was announced as going to Groundworks Collaborative-Groundworks Shelter in Brattleboro.
“Every day, we are learning more about the impact of this virus and responding together as a community to the COVID-19 pandemic,” stated Hannaford President Mike Vail, in a release. “Our company and our associates are working hard in our grocery stores to meet the most-basic needs of our community during this difficult time: food and medicine. We hope that this donation also will help the most-vulnerable of our neighbors meet their fundamental needs of staying fed and healthy, during this difficult time.”
Those wanting to donate to these organizations can do so at the following links:
Vermont Foodbank: bit.ly/0407Foodbank
ANEW Place: bit.ly/0407ANEW
Groundworks: bit.ly/0407Ground
