Police said a former local man admitted last month to stealing while he was drunk a number of yard work tools from two Rutland sites in August.
Jacob R. Bachand, 27, of Hardwick, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Rutland criminal court to a felony count of burglary and a misdemeanor charge of possession of stolen property.
Bachand was released without bail. The charges against Bachand are based on an affidavit written by Detective Emilio Rosario, of the Rutland City Police Department, who said he began investigating on Feb. 3 two burglaries that had been sent to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
On Aug. 20, a complainant said numerous items had been stolen from his Forest Street garage, sometime between Aug. 17 and 19. He said he had been out of town for a few days and noticed the items missing when he returned.
The items stolen were a leaf blower, two backpack leaf blowers, a chainsaw and hedge trimmers. The total value of the items was about $1,750, the affidavit said.
The complainant told police he had heard from an employee of Garland’s Farm and Garden on Park Street. The employee said he had heard from another man, who said he had two leaf blowers and a hedge trimmer and wanted to check the serial numbers. That man was told the items were reported stolen.
The man later told police Bachand was his son-in-law but said Bachand and his daughter were estranged. He said Bachand called his daughter and asked her to go to his School Street apartment and remove some items because he was in jail and expected his landlord to change his locks.
The man said his daughter brought the tools to his (the father’s) home but he suspected they were stolen so he called Garland’s.
The father brought the tools he still had to the Rutland City police station on Sept. 9. He gave police a statement that also mentioned several drywall tools on which was written “Precision Drywall Inc.,” and a large work bag of Ryobi tools.
Before going to police, the man contacted the owner of Precision Drywall, which is based in Poultney, and got a list of tools their company was missing. They matched the tools in the bag, so the man invited Precision’s owner to his home to retrieve those tools. The Ryobi tools, which included a cordless drill, a reciprocating saw and a circular saw, were identified by a man who said they were stolen from the bed of his pickup.
The Ryobi tools were valued at about $500 to $550.
Rosario said he drove to Wolcott to speak with Bachand on Feb. 4.
According to the affidavit, Bachand said he was “going through a hard time in his life back in 2019.” He said he was walking on South Street while intoxicated in August when he saw the pickup with the tools in the bed.
Bachand allegedly told police he took the tools in the bed of the truck and brought them to his home.
Rosario said Bachand told him he went out again the same night and entered the complainant’s garage and took those tools back to his home.
“Bachand said he woke the next day and was shocked that he took all these items,” the affidavit said.
Bachand told Rosario he wanted to return the tools to their owners but didn’t know how to do so “without getting in trouble.”
“Bachand said that when the tools were given back to the rightful owners, he was happy. Bachand said he knew what he did was wrong, and he was glad the owners got their tools back,” the affidavit said.
While Rosario said police retrieved the non-backpack leaf blower from a former co-worker of Bachand’s, who brought it to the police station when he learned it was stolen. The complainant’s chainsaw has not been recovered.
If Bachand is convicted of both charges, he could be sentenced to up to 16 years in jail.
patrick.mcardle@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.