Annual tradition requires the Vermont Farmer’s Food Center to bestow an honor upon a special friend of the Center at its long-awaited September Harvest Festival.
In its seventh year, though, the food center will be honoring two: the building’s former owners Alan and Ed Gartner, whose generosity allowed for the center to finally become a reality.
“We were ineligible for any loan or financing from a bank,” said VFFC President Greg Cox. “They believed in what we were doing. Seven years later, we’ve paid everybody off, now we are in much better financial shape.”
Chris Siliski, former member of the board of directors for the VFFC and current planning grant consultant, said this year the center managed to consolidate all of their loans and refinance with Heritage Family Credit Union.
Cox said over the years, small contributors and the Gartners have been gracious and forgiving in the mission of the VFFC, understanding that its growth and strengthening would make the repayment process longer and slower than a traditionally for-profit institution.
“They’ve been pinnacles of this community for so long,” Cox said of the Gartners.
Now, though, Siliski said the VFFC is successfully earning eligibility for USDA grants and enjoying generous donations from organizations like the Rotary Club, which donated a greenhouse that the VFFC now uses to teach 400 students in grades two through eight from across Rutland County to learn about photosynthesis and plant cultivation.
In addition to the generosity of the Gartners and other small-loaners in the Rutland community, Siliski said it was the volunteers who donated 95% of the renovations needed, in-kind, to remake the former Lincoln Ironworks building into a food-safe space with a commercial kitchen and enormous market area — which has seen over 100% vendor expansion since its inception.
“It’s thanks to hundreds if not thousands of community members,” Siliski said. “Whether it’s been snow plowing, cleaning up the property, getting things functional electrically, nearly everything was donated to make something beautiful.”
As in previous years, the Sept. 22 buffet-style event will feature local chefs and ingredients from local farms, including Larson Farm gelato and an entire roast pig from Sugar Bob’s Finest Kind, who himself produces his smoked maple syrups, sriracha sauces and other homemade condiments, Cox said.
Students from the Stafford Technical Center will be there with homemade apple crisp, and local musician Wayne Canney will be playing live music.
“He’s the only guy I’ve ever met who does Rodney Dangerfield better than Rodney Dangerfield,” Cox said, laughing.
Going forward, Cox and Siliski said they hope to renovate the big, blue building adjacent to the Farm Hall — the current home of the Vermont Winter Farmer’s Market — into a full-sized production facility with a commercial wet and dry kitchen that will serve as a butchering station for local meat producers, and a larger community kitchen where smaller producers can utilize industrial equipment to grow their businesses. The new facility could even host 13-week kitchen academy seminars to train the workforce in culinary skill techniques and prepare them for kitchen and restaurant careers.
“We won a USDA planning grant this past year,” Siliski said. “Every year they have 500 applications across the country and select 30 to 40 applicants. ... We’re hoping this puts us in a very short line for implementation grants next year.”
Cox said they’re also hoping to transform a large building to the rear of the Farm Hall into a massive climate-controlled cold storage space for farmers and producers, one of the greatest needs up-and-coming farmers face when growing their businesses.
“(The support) is reassuring that we’re moving in the right direction,” Siliski said. “We’ve been able to hire three or four new staff members over the past year. ... We now have a larger staff, funding to finance new programs, and we’re working toward our mission. People understand that. They trust us, and it takes that burden off.”
katelyn.barcellos
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.