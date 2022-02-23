Kurt Hathaway is challenging John Paul Faignant for his seat on the Select Board.
Hathaway said he’s spent his life in Rutland, attending Stafford Technical Center and Vermont Technical Center where he earned degrees in power mechanics, welding and diesel power technology.
“My father was a builder, so I grew up building houses since I was pretty much old enough to walk, and after that, once I got up into high school I took a liking to doing dirt work and that’s what I do now, I do excavating and trucking. So that’s why I went to school for diesel power so I can fix all of my own equipment that way,” he said.
He’d been working for his father’s business until January 2020 when he started KT Hathaway Excavating and Trucking.
“When I was working for my father, I was always doing my own thing; I was running the excavation portion of the business, so I kind of just stepped right into it,” he said.
It’s all been going good, business has been great. I got one employee now working with me and we’ve been busier than I’d like to be, almost.”
Hathaway serves on the Stafford Technical Center’s construction advisory board, and has spent six years as a volunteer firefighter. He served three years in the Rutland Town Volunteer Fire Department, but left to serve the Clarendon Volunteer Fire Department where he holds the rank of captain. His father, uncle and cousin have all served many years in fire departments, so it was a natural fit for him, he said.
He’s also been a cemetery commissioner, and is seeking another term there.
Hathaway contemplated running for the board two years ago, believing the board to be growing out of touch with its constituents and spending too much money.
“What prompted it this year, why I had to run, is the fire and police station they’re trying to build right now,” he said. “It’s over-budget, it’s out of this world how much money they want to spend, over $4 million on a building that’s going to house a four person police department and a volunteer fire department that only runs 170 calls a year on average.”
While the fire and police departments do need better facilities, he said, the proposal for the new building to replace the McKinley Avenue Fire Station needs another look. It doesn’t fit on the lot and Hathaway doesn’t believe enough has been done to check for soil contamination.
“I think the voters in the town are getting this station shoved down their throat,” he said. “I don’t think they’ve done their due diligence, I don’t think they’ve visited enough other stations around this area and quite frankly I think they’re putting the police department too far away from the crime.”
He would like to see voters reject the current plan and have another one put forward to be voted on later this year.
Hathaway said he also has issues with the number of executive sessions the board holds and he feels there aren’t enough discussions being held at regular board meetings. He also takes issue with board members being compensated for their cell phone use.
Faignant was born in Proctor and came to Rutland in 1978 after finishing law school at George Mason University.
“I wanted to be a lawyer since I was in high school,” he said. “As a matter of fact, my high school yearbook picture says ‘Hopes to study law.’”
He was inspired to pursue a law degree by a television show, “The FBI” starring Efrem Zimbalist Jr. Zimbalist’s character said something about attorneys that stuck with Faignant.
“He was talking about the privilege of speaking for someone else, and he held that in the highest regard on the show, he treated lawyers with respect because he recognized that they were enjoying a privilege of speaking for somebody else,” said Faignant. “I don’t know, that just stuck in my brain, wow, what a wonderful way to make a living, speaking for other people.”
Faignant was a trial lawyer for most of his career, working civil cases in nearly every county in Vermont.
He had to leave Vermont in 1959 because his father needed to find work, but returned once he finished school.
“I moved to town in 1989 and joined the fire department. And that was the beginning of my relationship with the town,” said Faignant.
He’s still in the department as a fire policeman. Faignant is also the town health officer.
Faignant said that not long after he joined the fire department, the Select Board appointed a fire chief who the firefighters didn’t support.
“To the point where all of the officers had made it clear they were not going to follow directives because they didn’t feel that this man had the necessary training and experience to be a fireman to begin with let alone to be in charge of a fire scene,” said Faignant. “So the men came to me and asked me if there was anything I could do, and so I went to the Select Board and I said, listen you’ve made a mistake because this guy’s prior experience in this department has poisoned any support he has and you’ve got to do something.”
The board was convinced to switch to a method where the firefighters would basically vote on a chief whom the board would then vote to approve or not. When it looked like the board might go back on this, Faignant ran for a seat to make sure that didn't happen.
This was in the early 1990s. Faignant served on the board for six years, then ran again in 2013 and has been on the board ever since. He said this would likely be his last term.
Faignant said he ran for second constable in 2006 after being asked to do so, and then worked to establish the town’s police department. Faignant said there were growing problems related to drugs and constables don’t have access to the same information police agencies do, hence the need.
He said he was among those pushing for the town to save more money in order to stabilize its budgets. Faignant said the town was being too reactive to problems and not setting aside funds for maintenance and replacements. He said the current plan to replace the McKinley Avenue Fire Station is an example of money well spent. Half the project will be paid for up front using federal coronavirus relief funds and funds the town has been saving. This will lead to less interest being paid on bonds, he said.
“There’s a lot of wants, but Rutland Town is kind of an eclectic mix of voters, you’ve got a lot of people just on fixed income and you have a lot of very well to do people and you have to, I think, pay attention to the people at the lower end of that spectrum,” he said. “It takes a while of attending meetings and paying attention to the issues that are most important to people before you can be a productive member of the Select Board.”
