As with many other school districts, health care costs are driving up budgets in the Greater Rutland County Supervisory Union.
Judith Pullinen, interim superintendent of GRCSU, said in an interview Wednesday that it’s still quite early in the budgeting process, with budget finalizations not expected until the middle of January.
She said the Quarry Valley Unified Union District board of directors is working to keep its budget to under a 3% increase, having already shaved $600,000 from an early draft.
Pullinen said that given what stage the budget process is in, there wasn’t much she could say about where things will stand come January. The schools are still waiting on information and rates set by the state and until these are known, it’s not clear what impact the budget will have on tax rates.
She said it’s normal to receive this information in December to allow budget work to be complete by January.
“The big drivers, you’ve probably heard this from everybody else, health care is up 12.9%, which is huge, and last year it was up 10%,” said Pullinen. “Rutland Town’s budget is up for those two reasons and Rutland Town’s budget is also up because they pay secondary tuition, all their kids have high school choice, and they’ve had an increase in students, so that’s driving their budget up a little bit, also.”
Quarry Valley is the largest of the GRCSU’s districts. It serves Proctor, West Rutland and Poultney, which between them have five schools.
The only budget that’s been approved so far is the Wells Springs School District, serving Middletown Springs and Wells. Pullinen said it’s up by about 5.8%, or $280,000 over last year, “ and they haven’t added anything, it’s just basically health care and salary, and their secondary tuition is up also because they have an increase in high school students. So no additions at all to that budget.”
She said the GRCSU itself has looked at reductions.
“We dropped two new positions here that we decided not to fund, and that was a grant writer and an IT person, and then that drips down to the schools because they pay to support this office,” she said.
Quarry Valley plans to have a budget meeting Jan. 14 and hopefully adopt it then, she said. Rutland Town Schools will meet Jan. 13 with the same goal. Ira sends students to the GRCSU schools, its budget is largely unchanged from last year and is being voted on Jan. 14.
