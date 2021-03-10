During a call-in show with health care providers from Rutland Regional Medical Center, many of the questions were about safety and the availability of a third vaccine that requires one shot instead of two.
The Rutland hospital’s Dr. Rick Hildebrant, chief medical information officer and director of hospital medicine, and Amy Martone, a registered nurse and director of nursing excellence, spent an hour answering questions about vaccines from callers and Mike Cameron, Catamount Radio news director.
Hildebrant said he and Martone wanted to tell people the vaccines are very effective.
“We have not seen any cases of individuals who have been vaccinated and who have contracted COVID,” he said.
Martone said since Rutland Regional has moved its vaccine clinics to the Holiday Inn, they have been able to administer up to 800 shots a day.
“I’m just so very proud of that, that we’re able to do that for the community,” Martone said.
One submitted question asked about the risks and benefits of getting the vaccine while pregnant.
Martone suggested talking to the obstetrician at the clinic to have a “very specific and patient-centered” conversation.
She added there isn’t a general recommendation because it hasn’t been studied enough yet, but she said her opinion is the benefits outweigh the risks.
Another caller asked if a patient should get another vaccination down the road as vaccines are developed that protect from COVID-19 mutations.
Another question read to the panelists asked about the availability of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the possibility that patients might have their choice of vaccines in the future.
Hildebrant pointed out that when people get a flu shot, it’s unlikely they know who manufactured the vaccine they’re getting.
“There’s so much press and attention with COVID, we’re focusing a lot on the different types of delivery methods, the types of vaccine it is and the manufacturers. All of that information is so much less important than getting vaccinated as soon as you can. The right vaccine for you is the one that you can get the soonest,” Hildebrant said.
One caller’s question, read by Cameron, was simply, “How do we know the vaccine is safe?”
Hildebrant said the question had been studied extensively.
“When you’re talking about safety, you have to look at two risks. What’s the risk of getting the vaccine and then what’s the risk of not getting the vaccine? The risk of getting this particular vaccine is a pretty low risk. We (at RRMC) haven’t seen hospitalizations associated to vaccine administration. We haven’t seen deaths associated with vaccine administration,” he said.
Locally, the negative side affects have been low-grade fever or arm soreness for about a day, Hildebrant added.
However, death and hospitalization are greater risks for people who contract COVID.
“Those are pretty big risks,” he said.
Martone, said the clinics had given just over 16,000 vaccination shots, and she had spoken to many patients getting their second dose.
One caller asked if there were fewer cases of COVID being reported in Vermont because there are fewer tests being conducted.
Hildebrant said the number of tests has actually gone up as the supplies needed to test for COVID are more widely available.
“The numbers are going down because there’s less COVID (in Vermont,)” Hildebrant said.
He attributed the change, in part, to the number of Vermonters who are following directions from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Vermont Department of Health on precautions like masking, social distancing and hand washing.
Martone said the only people who health care professionals are recommending not get the vaccinations are those who have gotten another vaccination in the last 14 days or those with an active COVID infection.
However, the panel said they would recommend a patient get vaccinated after they’re past the infectious period and no longer showing symptoms.
The question and answer session was broadcast on Rutland cable access channel PEG-TV and radio station WSYB, owned and operated by Catamount Radio. Go to bit.ly/HospitalPanel online to see the show on YouTube.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.