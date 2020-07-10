The Vermont Department of Health identified 16 new patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The daily update from the health department said 1,272 patients had been positively identified with the respiratory disease. On Wednesday, the number was 1,256.
Of the new patients, 11 were identified from Chittenden County.
The update said three people were hospitalized for COVID, one more than was hospitalized on Wednesday.
The number of fatalities from the disease, 56, has been unchanged for about three weeks.
