The Vermont Department of Health in its Thursday update on the effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus and COVID-19, announced two new deaths and four new cases of the respiratory illness.
A total of 49 deaths caused by COVID had been recorded by the state. The total on Wednesday was 47.
According to the health department, 866 cases of COVID have been positively identified as of Thursday out of a total of 15,652 tests. On Wednesday, 862 COVID cases in Vermont had been recorded.
Thursday's report showed 10 patients hospitalized to be treated for COVID and 13 patients hospitalized to be tested for COVID. On Wednesday, 11 were being treated in a hospital for COVID and 15 were being treated.
