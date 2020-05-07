According to the Vermont Department of Health daily update on the novel coronavirus and COVID-19 for Thursday, the state has had one new death attributed to the respiratory disease and eight new COVID cases.
There have been 53 deaths due to COVID, according to the health department. On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, the number had stayed unchanged at 52.
As of Thursday, there have been 916 patients positively identified for COVID from 18,451 tests. There were 908 cases on Wednesday.
According to the update, five people were hospitalized on Thursday to be treated for COVID. There were nine people hospitalized while being tested for COVID on Thursday. As of Wednesday, there were six people hospitalized for treatment and 20 hospitalized for testing.
The health department also announced on Thursday that members of its staff had worked with Northeast Kingdom Emergency Medical Services units on Wednesday as part of a training which is part of a plan to have emergency medical service, or EMS, responders to help with specimen collection for COVID testing.
There are 10 EMS units around the state being trained by the department to help Vermont meet the goal of collecting 1,000 specimens a day.
The units will supplement health department teams in settings like long-term care facilities. EMS professionals may also provide mobile specimen collection for people unable to travel to testing sites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.