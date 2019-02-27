Ahead of a Congressional hearing on measles outbreaks, the Vermont health commissioner is calling for “a concerted effort to return measles to the ranks of obscure diseases.”
The Department of Health said Wednesday that Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine has sent a letter to members of Congress pointing out that 20 years ago, measles had been declared eliminated in the United States, and that misinformation about vaccines has led to a resurgence in the disease.
“Several of the outbreaks around the country started among communities with low rates of vaccinations,” said Levine. “The growing incidence we are seeing is often the result of the spread of inaccurate or misleading information about these safe and effective vaccines.”
Measles is a respiratory disease that causes rash, fever, can lead to pneumonia, brain damage, deafness, and death. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that since the start of the year, 10 states have reported cases of measles.
Levine said much of the misinformation about vaccines has been spread through social media.
“It is unconscionable to me that information and opinion influencers, such as social media platforms like Facebook, YouTube, Pinterest, Twitter and Instagram, are not leaders in ensuring that credible, scientifically-based information and resources are prioritized as part of their user experience algorithms,” Levine said. “Misinformation and misleading information contribute to the modern-day assault on science and evidence. It is a social responsibility of social media to prevent the spread of health-related misinformation and content.”
He said the CDC recommends all children get a measles-mumps-rubella shot (MMR). Most children who get an MMR don’t suffer side-effects. In 2018, 97.2 percent of children from kindergarten to high school seniors met their school’s MMR requirement. Having a high rate of immunization is important in order to protect people who can’t be vaccinated, such infants, pregnant women without evidence of measles immunity, and those with poor immune systems.
"This is a winnable battle," said Levine. "We should be looking forward to the final stretch of eliminating measles as a threat here at home and across the globe."
