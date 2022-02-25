The town health officer says he will recommend the Select Board rescind an order requiring people to wear masks in public places.
Town Health Officer John Paul Faignant, who also is a member of the select board, made the announcement Friday in a news release sent through the town offices.
“Based on the decreasing rates of infection and hospitalizations noted in Vermont and the Rutland Region I will be making a recommendation to the Board that the Town of Rutland Mask Order most recently approved at the February 1st, 2022, Board meeting be rescinded,” he stated. “I would ask that any member of the public who is not fully protected against the Covid-19 virus continue to wear a mask when appropriate.”
The next board meeting is scheduled for Monday at 5 p.m. “Board to ratify the mask rule,” is the second item under new business.
The board, acting as the board of health, passed the ordinance in November, with Selectman Don Chioffi being the only “no” vote.
The board did this following the passage of a state law that allowed it to do so. The state law expires in April and lets towns impose mask requirements for 45-day periods, at the end of which they have to be ratified in order to continue. The board had voted to ratify the ordinance several times, with Chioffi being the only “no” vote each time.
The state Department of Health reported Friday that there were 227 new COVID-19 cases in Vermont. Thursday it was 206 new cases. Hospitals were treating 35 people with the disease, five of them in the ICU. Two new deaths were also reported, bringing Vermont’s total to 595. Rutland County saw 11 new cases, making the count for the past two weeks 233.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
