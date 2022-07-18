BURLINGTON — Those about to take a refreshing dip in the nearest body of water this summer ought to first make sure it’s not full of cyanobacteria.
Cyanobacteria are microscopic organisms found naturally in many bodies of freshwater. Under the right conditions, their population can rapidly increase. Since the cyanobacteria produce toxins, these “blooms” can be harmful to humans and pets.
According to the state Department of Health, exposure can lead to skin rashes, diarrhea, sore throat, stomach issues and perhaps more serious health problems.
Blooms often are green or blue-green, making the water look like pea soup or spilled paint, but not always. People can go online at healthvermont.gov/cyanobacteria to see what the blooms look like.
“Take a quick scan of the water before you, your kids or your pets go in,” suggests Bridget O’Brien, of the Department of Health. “If you see any discolored water — or are unsure — play it safe and find another place to enjoy your outing.”
People are asked to report cyanobacteria blooms at bit.ly/718Tracker online.
Should someone come into contact with a cyanobacteria bloom, they should rinse themselves off thoroughly and contact a health care provider if they any concerns should arise.
