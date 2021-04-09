FAIR HAVEN — A total of $14,500 has been raised to build the Fur Haven Dog Park, but now the question has come up, where exactly to put it?
Linda Barker, a member of the Friends of the Fair Haven Dog Park group that’s been coordinating volunteer efforts to make the park a reality, said Friday the Select Board had previously given its blessing for the park to be installed at the former airport.
“The problem we’re running into at the airport is, a lot of it is designated wetland, so if we moved it north we would have to go all the way to the north end of the property to get out of wetland, which would put us right where Rattlesnake Ridge goes through. So that wasn’t an option for the dog park,” Barker said.
Town Manager Joe Gunter said Friday that at 6:30 p.m. April 20 the Select Board will hold a public hearing on where to put the dog park.
He said the airport isn’t exactly off the table.
“There’s space there that’s not in the wetlands, we just have to be creative with how we configure the dog park space and then integrate that into our larger plan for that property,” he said.
According to Gunter, the airport property is owned by the town. It was once an airport, but has been decommissioned and is officially the Air Park.
The issue with a dog park being too near a wetland is less about the dogs and fencing, more about the mowing and any dog park playground equipment that might be installed, as the planners behind this project want to do.
“The dog park can definitely go at the airport, but we were looking for perhaps another spot that might be more ideal,” he said. “We want to know what everybody thinks about where the dog park should go.”
Gunter said Fair Haven wants to avoid what happened in Shelburne with the dog park there.
According to a 2019 report from Shelburne News, several features of the Shelburne Village Dog Park had to be removed after being installed because they went against state wetland rules.
“It was a very public situation, and we’re trying to avoid that at all costs,” said Gunter.
Barker said a location on Academy Street was floated as an option, and would have been ideal but for the fact it’s a residential area and people had concerns about noise. That spot won’t be pursued, she said.
“The whole town is gung-ho for a dog park, but we don’t want it dividing the town,” she said. “We don’t want it in a residential area, we want it where it’s a place to get the town together, not divide it.”
The $14,500 that’s been raised will cover the fencing she said.
The goal is to raise around $18,000, which Barker expects will be achieved with the May 1 Bark in the Park fundraiser, given what they have on hand now was drummed up after only two months.
Much of the fundraising has been helped along by the town’s pet mayor program, which began with Lincoln the Goat a few years ago.
The town’s current pet mayor is Murfee, a therapy dog owned by Barker. Barker said many townspeople and businesses have donated not only time, but materials and labor to make the dog park happen.
