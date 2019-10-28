The hearing officer presiding over the investigation into Otter Creek Solar recommends the Public Utility Commission side with the developer.
The proposal was filed Monday by Hearing Officer John Cotter. A cover letter he filed along with it asks anyone with a comment to file it before Nov. 12.
Otter Creek Solar LLC, a subsidiary of Allco Renewable Energy Ltd., was, in 2018, granted two “certificates of public good” by the Public Utility Commission (PUC) for a 4.9 megawatt solar facility, dubbed Otter Creek 1, and a 2.2 megawatt facility, dubbed Otter Creek 2, to be built next to each other on a plot of land off Cold River Road.
Over the winter, Vermonters for a Clean Environment, an environmental watchdog group, filed a comment with the PUC alleging that Otter Creek Solar had violated the terms of its certificates (CPGs) by conducting site clearing work using an access road built off Cold River Road when the certificates said such activity would use an access off the nearby Windcrest Road. It also alleged the company didn’t handle the cleared wood material in the manner allowed by the certificates, but the Department of Public Service (DPS) which represented the public in matters before the PUC, declined to take that issue up. Instead, the DPS got the PUC to open an investigation into Otter Creek Solar’s projects, looking at whether or not they really count as one.
Over the summer and early fall Otter Creek Solar and the DPS made several filings with the PUC. Otter Creek Solar has argued that it’s two proposed facilities are separate and distinct from each other, and that the change in its use of access roads wasn’t substantial. According to filings made by Otter Creek Solar, it couldn’t use Windcrest Road to access the site for clearing work because it didn’t have the legal right-of-way it though it did. In other filings, the company has argued there’s a difference between “construction” and “site clearing” work, and that performing the clearing work the way it did was acceptable.
Cotter’s proposal, which can be modified by the PUC if the PUC accepts it, states that the material facts of matter aren’t in dispute. Both Otter Creek Solar and the DPS agree that the solar company has cleared the two sites, installed “silt fencing for erosion control purposes,” and has yet to install any solar arrays or related equipment. Both agree Windcrest Road was supposed to be used to access the place for clearing work, but it wasn’t, and Cold River Road was used instead.
“Therefore, the dispute in this matter is not factual but is over whether the word ‘construction’ as used in Condition 1 of the CPGs includes the site-clearing activities already undertaken by OCS. If it does, then OCS violated Condition 1 of the CPGs because it did not perform site clearing for the projects ‘in accordance with the plans and evidence submitted in this proceeding.’ If it does not, then OCS’s use of the Cold River Road access to perform site clearing was not a violation of Condition 1 of the CPGs,” wrote Cotter.
Cotter’s proposal favors Otter Creek Solar’s understanding of the difference between the two terms, citing the CPGs’ specific usage of them.
“I recommend that the Commission grant OCS’s motion and deny the Department’s motion because the CPGs themselves differentiate between construction and site preparation,” he wrote. “OCS correctly points out that the CPGs expressly place conditions on site preparation activities in nine different places.”
Cotter cited the United States Supreme Court has held that people have “fair notice” of what sort of conduct will incur punishment, and of how severe said punishment would be.
“Given the repeated instances in the CPGs where site preparation and construction are called out individually, I believe it would be inappropriate to conclude that OCS was on fair notice that it would be subject to a penalty for violating Condition 1 of the CPGs if it conducted site clearing using a temporary access point from Cold River Road,” wrote Cotter.
While the proposed decision sides with Otter Creek Solar, it does note the company’s decision to use the Cold River Road access the way it did without informing the PUC first was problematic.
“Had OCS informed the parties and Commission of its intentions before it acted on them, it is quite possible that the resultant expenditure of time and resources and any delay in the construction and commissioning of the projects could have been lessened and perhaps avoided,” wrote Cotter.
