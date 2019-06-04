PROCTOR — Public hearings on a $600,000 pedestrian-bicycle path project, and repairs to a bridge over a railroad will be held next week.
Both hearings are on June 12, said Town Manager Stan Wilbur, on Tuesday. They’ll be held at the Proctor Free Library at 4 Main St.
The hearing for the pedestrian-bicycle path is at 6:30 p.m., while the one for the bridge is at 6 p.m.
The pedestrian-bicycle path project would run north of Main Street, near Electric Avenue, and head west to the south end of Beaver Pond, said Wilbur. The pond itself is 11 acres, with the town owning the 38 acres that surround it.
The trail crosses property owned by Omya, and the Vermont Land Trust. Wilbur said the Agency of Transportation has awarded the town funds to cover 80 % of the cost, leaving the town to pay $120,000. The funds ultimately come from the federal government, Wilbur said. Federal projects require higher levels of permitting, hence the price.
Wilbur said part of the trail is 12 feet wide and from North Street to Electric Avenue will be paved.
The rest, he said, would be an “aggregate mix,” akin to gravel. He said there are currently no plans to add lighting or benches. The trail would be open to pedestrians and bicycles.
A scoping study for the project was completed in 2017. If current plans go forward, the project should be completed in 2021, said Wilbur.
The hearing on June 12 will be to give information to the public about the project and to solicit input from the community, said Wilbur. VHB, an engineering company based in South Burlington, was hired to design the trail and will be at the hearing.
The other hearing is for a bridge on North Street that goes over a Vermont Rail System owned track.
“It’s in very bad shape,” said Wilbur.
A report from the AOT written 10 years ago noted the bridge’s condition, said Wilbur. AOT hasn’t released any estimates on what fixing it will cost, Wilbur said, but none of it will be borne by the town. He said the town owns a water line that is fixed to the bridge, which AOT is also paying for. It’s expected that work will start and end in 2021.
Wilbur said preliminary plans for the bridge project have been completed. The entire bridge will be replaced, requiring a detour route. A temporary bridge will be built for pedestrians during construction.
