BROC Community Action in Southwest Vermont has recently received an appropriation of state funding for its Crisis Fuel Fund which will allow them to assist people in Rutland and Bennington counties.
Tom Donahue, CEO of BROC, said the assistance for fuel is available to people in need. The assistance is based on the applicant's heating needs so people who heat with electricity can get help with electricity or people who fuel with pellets can get help with pellets.
The program provides funding to a fuel company directly rather than the applicant. Donahue said when an application is successful, the delivery of fuel needs, like wood pellets, can happen the same day or the day after the application is approved.
While most of the cold weather is likely done for the season, Donahue pointed out the assistance can be used for heating needs as diverse as providing a home's hot water.
Applicants need to qualify for the assistance according to federal standards but Donahue said most people will. The applicant's income cannot exceed 150% of the federal poverty level, The calculation of income that qualifies for the assistance includes the size of the applicant's family.
For more information, visit BROC online at BROC.org, or call 775-0878
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.