PROCTOR — The former Vermont Marble Company building at 52 Main St. might become a hemp storage facility, according to two entrepreneurs eyeing the place.
Brandon MacFarlane and Travis Samuels, of Zion Growers, told the Select Board on Monday they’re thinking about buying the building from the Preservation Trust of Vermont and using some of its 87,000 square feet to store hemp.
MacFarlane said Zion Growers is based in St. Johnsbury where it’s working with the Ide building on another hemp project. Should it purchase the marble building, that would be its second location.
“One of the reasons why we’re here today is we’ve spoken to several folks, including your town manager, as well as Ben Doyle from the Preservation Trust, who approached us at an event a few months ago where we were awarded tax credits from the state for our project in St. Johnsbury,” said MacFarlane. “And he asked us if we would be interested in trying to apply our concept to your 52 Main St. property, which many of you know as your Marble Museum.”
The Vermont Marble Museum and Gift Shop is one of the building’s current tenants. Its fate, and that of the entire property, has been of interest to the board for some time.
Bob Young, the museum’s board of directors chair, said the museum hasn’t been open for the past two years in part because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the fact the museum’s business model no longer works. Young said the museum board has been working with the Preservation Trust to do things a little differently, keeping the museum and its exhibits while offering more virtual options.
“We’re not finished yet, but we’re on a good path and it is our hope that we will open the museum again this summer even if it’s only for two or three months,” he said.
The Zion owners, Doyle, and others toured the marble building Monday before the meeting and liked what they saw.
“Brandon and Travis have been fantastic, but this is not a done deal, this is part of the due diligence that we’re all doing, and a big question for us is the museum, right, that folks have worked so hard to preserve, that important part. Proctor and I know how important it is to so many people,” said Doyle. “My predecessor (Paul Bruhn) said this is something that has to be saved, not just for Proctor, not just for Vermont, but for the country, and so we really still believe in the value of the museum and the collections and one of the things that’s most exciting about this potential partnership is their flexibility and their enthusiasm for the museum continuing to have a presence in that building.”
The Preservation Trust is a statewide nonprofit that works to revitalize historic structures. It has been involved with 52 Main St. for about 10 years.
MacFarlane said he currently lives in Pittsburgh, but attended Norwich University and has family in Vermont. Samuels grew up around St. Johnsbury.
According to Samuels, most of the hemp drying occurs in the field where it’s grown. This facility, should things work out, will be mostly a storage and processing area. Hemp has many uses, he said, but generally it’s being used for animal bedding and construction material.
“I think it’s great because it feels like you have the support of other development agencies and the museum itself,” said Select Board Chair Judy Frazier. “I think it would be a great asset to the town. We’ve had such a vacancy there for years that it’s just a sore spot, it would be great to see something that could grow, too.”
