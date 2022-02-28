HUBBARDTON — The Lake Bomoseen community finds itself in a heated debate over the use of herbicide to control invasive plant species.
Sam Drazin, interim president of the Lake Bomoseen Association, said Friday that the association has asked the Department of Environmental Conservation for permission to use ProcellaCOR to get rid of milfoil from the lake.
“Let me just say very clearly, no decisions have been made around the LBA’s approach to using or not using herbicide in Lake Bomoseen,” Drazin said. “There seems to be a lot of misinformation and people seem to be jumping to conclusions that the LBA has already planned to do this this summer and that is completely not true.”
The association’s website, lakebomoseenassociation.org, has information on its plans for controlling milfoil in the lake. Use of herbicide is one of the listed strategies, along with improving the greeter program where people make sure boats going into the lake have been washed, and diver-assisted harvesting.
“The application for the permit has been submitted to the state. We have not gotten the permit. The purpose behind filing for this permit was to give the lake the option to do this at some point in the future if we decide this is the route we want to go,” said Drazin. “There seem to be a lot of folks that think because we applied for this we’re already doing it and that is not true at all.”
He said the association has been hosting public forums to talk about the health of the lake. The next one is March 9. A Zoom link is available on the association’s website and there’s another town hall style forum scheduled for April 8.
“And that’s really the purpose right now, and unfortunately it seems as though things have been blown out of proportion in terms of ulterior motives to this opportunity to engage,” said Drazin.
The town of Hubbardton was a co-signer of the association’s application to use ProcellaCOR until recently, according to Selectman Jim Casey.
Casey said the board withdrew its support for the application last week, having initially approved it back in November. Casey wasn’t present during this period, but said that it appears the board didn’t realize it was adding its name to an herbicide application.
“They were under the assumption that they were signing something for the weed harvester, that’s what they told me,” he said. “When I asked them if they were actually into the idea of putting stuff into the lake they were all against it.”
He said herbicides get used on other lakes in the area with less public uproar, but believes people are generally against them being used.
“As far as I can tell, the public doesn’t care if it’s Kool-Aid, they don’t want it in there,” said Casey, referring to the herbicide.
Misha Cetner, lake and shoreland permit analyst with the Department of Environmental Conservation, said in an email Monday that Hubbardton’s withdrawal as co-signer won’t affect the permit application.
He stated that aquatic nuisance control applications for an herbicide get a 180-day permitting process with a 30-day period of public comment once a draft decision is issued.
“Given the attention this application has received so far, it’s anticipated that when a draft decision has been made, the DEC will schedule a public informational meeting on it,” stated Cetner. “DEC is obligated to hold a public informational meeting on a draft decision when someone asks for a public meeting during the public comment period.”
Bob Stannard, who bought property on Lake Bomoseen in August and is a member of the lake association, said Saturday he doesn’t believe it is seeking a permit for ProcellaCOR with no intention of using it.
Stannard noted the Lake Bomoseen Association has hired Leonine Public Affairs, a lobbying firm, to represent it in the State House.
“You don’t hire a lobbyist because you’re looking for more information. You hire a lobbyist to win,” he said.
Stannard is a former state representative who has also worked as a lobbyist. He’s widely known for his work in advocating for the closure of Vermont Yankee, a nuclear power plant in Vernon that shut down in 2014.
“The LBA did hire a lobbying firm,” said Drazin. “The funds that we used to hire the firm were donated by specific LBA board members and the purpose in hiring the lobbyist firm was to better understand and try to seek out some state funding to support the lake, in general lake health. This was not an initiative to get money specifically for ProcellaCOR. This was an initiative to better understand where funding may be from the state to support the lake because technically the state does own the water and owns the lake.”
According to filings with the Secretary of State, the association paid two Leonine lobbyists a total of $7,300 between January and February.
ProcellaCOR is only registered with the Environmental Protection Agency, according to Stannard.
The concern is that the herbicide won’t just impact milfoil but all life in the lake, notably the fish. He said there are other methods for controlling milfoil that don’t involve chemicals. Stannard believes a few people would prefer using herbicide on the entire lake over paying to have milfoil removed from the areas where they have docks or use their boats. Stannard said not only is the herbicide harmful to things not milfoil, it doesn’t get rid of the weed permanently.
On Sunday, at 11 a.m., those opposed to the herbicide treatment plan on holding a rally in front of the Castleton Town Offices, said Stannard. On March 15 a group of people plans to go to Montpelier to argue against the issuing of the permit. Stannard said it likely will be an uphill battle, as the state has approved use of ProcellaCOR in the past, but he and others don’t believe it meets the criteria needed for it to be allowed.
