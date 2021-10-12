The Vermont Supreme Court has ordered a lower court to reconsider a case in which a Chittenden County man getting sex offender treatment lost his place in the program because he said he planned to escape from prison.
Zachary J. Rose, 32, the man who asked the Vermont Supreme Court for a ruling in the case, said he was only joking when he said he planned to escape. He said the Vermont Department of Corrections should have granted him a hearing before removing him from treatment which he believed was done as a punishment.
In a decision published Friday, the Vermont Supreme Court ruled that neither the Department of Corrections nor Rose had made a clear case they were entitled to summary judgment so the case was sent back to a lower court for another ruling.
According to the decision, written by Chief Justice Paul Reiber, Rose enrolled in the Vermont Treatment Program for Sexual Abusers at the St. Albans prison in 2018. His maximum release date is 2025 and he cannot be released any earlier than that date unless he completes the treatment program.
Among Rose’s convictions is attempting to lure a child for sexual exploitation from a 2017 incident.
“During a class session in February 2019, when asked to commit to and follow through with something before the next session, (Rose) turned to a classmate and whispered, ‘escape.’ (Rose) later explained that he was only joking and had no intent to escape,” the decision stated.
Rose was removed from the program. DOC staff told him it was for a number of infractions like being late to the group, misusing bathroom breaks and “expressing complaints in a non-constructive manner,” as well as the escape comment.
The change added six months to Rose’s projected release date but he was never given a disciplinary report for the escape comment.
Rose filed complaints but they were denied because there was already a plan in place to review the issue a year after he was designated a security risk for making a comment about escape.
He filed a complaint to a civil court saying that he believed he was being punished for his comment and was therefore entitled to statutory due process.
Rose’s request was denied as the civil court ruled the decision from DOC officials was not reviewable. Instead, the court found that DOC has discretion to make decisions about programming and that removing Rose from the treatment program, which he would have been allowed to re-apply for later, was not an “extreme arbitrary abuse of administrative discretion.”
In its decision, the Vermont Supreme Court disagreed with the lower court that the DoC decision was not reviewable, pointing out that Rose had not disputed DOC’s discretion to make decisions about programming but only their decision to make that change without giving him a hearing as required by statute.
Reiber wrote in the decision that Rose may not be able to persuade a judge that the DOC decision was intended to punish him for, as he argued, joking about escape but said the DOC argument would “insulate every programming decision from judicial review, no matter how clearly the facts indicate that the decision was punitive.”
The decision rejects both Rose’s argument that all program termination is punishment and DOC argument that the agency has complete discretion over programming decisions but still concludes that Rose was being punished.
After the comment about his plan to “escape,” Rose was handcuffed and placed in administrative segregation.
The decision cites a DOC argument that Rose’s comment was “akin to ‘joking’ about bombs or terrorists in an airport.” But DOC presented no argument that they found evidence that Rose was actually planning an escape.
But Reiber wrote that there were no conclusions presented about the outcome of DOC’s investigation into whether Rose was a security risk. He remained in the general population and his risk level was set at the lowest for an inmate.
The decision also questioned why Rose’s status could not be reviewed for a year.
Reiber wrote that a “fuller development of the facts is necessary” before determining whether the case meets a standard established to determine whether a prisoner is being punished and whether the punishment is excessive.
