In a decision released last week, the Vermont Supreme Court upheld the termination of a mother’s parental rights to a 6-year-old after finding the mother, who has pending federal drug charges, had “not played a constructive role” in the child’s life.
The decision does not name the mother or the child.
According to the decision, the mother has a pending charge in federal court for allegedly selling cocaine. In February, the mother reached an agreement under which she would plead guilty to the charge and the prosecutors would recommend she participate in federal drug court program in Boston that takes 12 months to complete.
The mother has lived in Boston since fall 2018. The decision said the mother and the child have not seen each other in person since the mother left Vermont.
If the mother is not successful in the federal drug court, she would be sentenced to serve at least five years in federal prison.
The mother’s parental rights were terminated after a family court hearing in March.
“(The family court) found that (the child) was strongly bonded to her foster parents and considered their home be her home and a safe place. (The child) struggled in school but was receiving beneficial services in the foster community,” the decision said.
The decision explained why the family court judge found that terminating the mother’s parental rights was “in (the child’s) best interests.”
“The court found that mother would not be able to resume parental duties within a reasonable amount of time because the drug court program would take 12 months and (the child) was in need of permanency now. Further, mother faced significant prison time if she did not succeed in the program. Finally, the court found that mother did not play a constructive role in (the child’s) life. Although mother had previously played a constructive role in (the child’s) life during periods when she was sober, these were irregular and in the past. For most of (the child’s) life she had no contact with mother. Other relatives had raised (the child) and provided her with the emotional support and affection she needed,” the decision said.
The decision provides background on the child and the events that lead to staff from the Vermont Department for Children and Families becoming involved with the family.
The child was born as the “result of a brief, physically abusive relationship between mother and father that centered around using and selling illegal drugs together,” the decision said. The father has not been a part of the child’s life and didn’t contest the termination of his parental rights.
The child was born addicted to opiates as a result of the mother’s heroin use during her pregnancy. The child was taken from Rutland Regional Medical Center to Fletcher Allen Health Care in Burlington because she was suffering from seizures and needed specialized follow-up care but the mother did not bring the child to her appointments.
DCF staff became involved from around the time the child was born and arranged to have visiting nurses care for the child.
But when the child was around 6 months old, the mother was arrested and charged in federal court with distribution of heroin and crack cocaine. The mother was released to the Lund Program in Burlington for treatment but stopped complying with the Lund requirements after 30 days and got arrested again.
The mother was sentenced to 13 months in prison for the federal charges. The child was 1 at the time.
The child was cared for by an aunt in Florida and DCF closed its case.
However, the aunt was diagnosed with leukemia and died in 2017.
“(The aunt’s) death was difficult for (the child) who regarded (the aunt) as her mother,” the decision said.
On Jan. 26, 2018, the child was in the mother’s custody again. They were living in a rented motel room when the mother left to get food before police staged an armed raid.
“The found (the child) in the motel bed within reach of drugs and drugs paraphernalia,” the decision said.
DCF took custody of the child and placed her with another aunt with whom she still lives.
While the mother contested the termination of her parental rights by the Rutland County family court, the Vermont Supreme Court panel found no error by the family court and upheld its decision.
The decision was issued Aug. 7 by a three-member panel and not the full Vermont Supreme Court.
