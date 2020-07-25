In a decision released Friday, the Vermont Supreme Court upheld a conviction of a local man for violation of his probation conditions based on a verbal threat to a prison guard.
Michael Harwood, 21, was in jail after a conviction for first-degree aggravated assault with a weapon.
Harwood was sentenced after reaching a plea agreement with the state that called for a sentence of 18 months to six years. All of the prison time was suspended except for one year.
The state also agreed to drop two charges of disturbing the peace by phone.
During his sentencing in June 2018, the conditions of probation were explained verbally to Harwood by the court and he said he understood them.
However, about a week later, according to the decision, written by Justice Karen Carroll, Harwood was seen by prison staff “squirting water out under his cell door.” A corrections officer told Harwood his behavior would not be tolerated.
Harwood became “verbally assaultive,” prison staff said, and a unit supervisor reminded him he was risking extending his sentence by violating his probation.
Harwood replied that he would stab someone if he was held past his release date. He threatened to have his “gang” go to the corrections officer’s house and they would “get it done just like they do in New York.”
The corrections officer said he considered Harwood’s words to be a viable threat.
After Harwood’s probation officer filed an accusation with the trial court that Harwood’s threats violated the conditions of probation, the court resentenced Harwood to serve the original sentence of 18 months to six years.
Harwood filed a motion with the Vermont Supreme Court arguing that his words could not be considered a threat without accompanying conduct as the high court had ruled in a 2018 case.
He also argued through Matthew Valerio and Rebecca Turner, of the Vermont Defender General’s Office, that he had not been sufficiently informed that threatening language toward prison staff could violate his probation and extend his time in prison.
The decision said the 2018 case, referred to as Schenk, did not apply because the prison system sometimes has good reason to curtail a prisoner’s First Amendment rights.
“Because probationers have diminished First Amendment protections, Schenk’s reasoning for its definition of threatening behavior is inapplicable to the probation context,” Carroll wrote.
The Schenk decision was also the high court’s ruling on verbal threats in the context of a charge of disorderly conduct, Carroll wrote. Friday’s decision acknowledged the Vermont Supreme Court had not taken a definitive stand on threatening statements made by people who are incarcerated.
“In this case, we conclude that (Harwood’s) statements to the corrections officer qualified as threatening behavior because (Harwood) intended his statements to put the corrections officer in fear of harm to coerce the officer into not taking disciplinary action,” Carroll wrote.
The court found the circumstances of Harwood’s original criminal charges contributed to their rejection of the argument that he did not have sufficient warning his words could be considered a threat.
“(C)onsidering the entire context of (Harwood’s) underlying guilty plea, the other probation conditions besides Condition N, and the warnings provided by the employees at Southern State Correctional Facility, (Harwood) received fair notice that verbal statements could constitute threatening behavior,” Carroll wrote.
Condition N forbids threatening behavior when imposed on a convicted person in Vermont.
The charge, for which Harwood was convicted, was based on threats he made to his ex-girlfriend while holding a knife in Poultney in July 2017.
But the decision cited the two charges which were dismissed, based on allegations of threats he made to the woman and her family.
“Considering that (Harwood) was charged with sending threatening messages to his ex-girlfriend via Facebook Messenger; pleaded guilty to threatening his ex-girlfriend with a knife; understood that Condition N was ‘related’ to this plea; and was specifically warned by the corrections officer and unit supervisor that his behavior could result in a violation of probation, (Harwood) received adequate notice that verbal threats could qualify as threatening behavior,” the decision said.
