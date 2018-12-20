Forecasted high winds late this evening and Friday have the state’s largest electric utility warning folks their power might go out.
“We are preparing for the weather forecast and we’re ready to respond to possible outages,” said Mike Burke, chief of field operations for Green Mountain Power. “Safety is the top priority and we want customers to know severe weather is on the way, and to be safe. Predicted wind gusts could take down trees and power lines.”
Citing the National Weather Service, GMP is preparing for the effects of high winds, rain, freezing rain, ice and possible flooding.
According to the latest National Weather Service forecast for Rutland, rain will begin mostly after midnight Thursday with winds increasing to between 18 and 23 mph. Gusts of up to 43 mph might occur as well. Friday is also expected to be rainy and windy with some gusts reaching 50 mph.
Power outages can be reported at GMP’s “Outage Center,” https://outages.greenmountainpower.com
