WEST RUTLAND — Two members of the road crew were recognized Wednesday for more than two decades of service to the town.
According to Town Manager Mary Ann Goulette, Dave Zawistowski was born and raised in town and lives here to this day. His first day was Feb. 3, 1997, as a highway worker. In 2001 he began splitting his time on the road crew with a job in the water and wastewater department, having received certifications to do so. In 2015, he went back to full time with the highway crew but still serves some weekends in the water and sewer department. He holds a CDL license and can operate all manner of heavy equipment.
Frank Woolf is originally from New Jersey and now resides in Proctor. He’s worked for West Rutland since Sept. 16, 1996, as assistant to the highway foreman. He became foreman in 2004. He also holds a CDL and can operate some heavy equipment.
