BRANDON — The historic Brandon Inn has a new owner.
Joel MacClaren, of Madison, Connecticut, said the deal closed Monday.
“It’s been going for 234 years — isn’t that amazing?” said MacClaren. “But I’ve got people in here today tearing down some walls in the front of it. We’re combining some space in the front, replacing some windows and stuff, making some upgrades there, and they’re also going to be putting in some new public bathrooms, so we’re making some enhancements, but keeping in mind the historic nature of the building.
Some of the interior work is about energy efficiency as well, he said.
MacClaren, many years ago, installed computer systems for InterContinental Hotels in New York, but for the past 34 years had been in the publishing industry.
He’s done work for Villa Olga Guest House — now Olga’s Fancy, located in the Frenchtown section St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands — and Wentworth By-the-Sea, in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. His work with InterContinental had him working on projects in Europe, Africa, Southeast Asia and cities across the United States.
“I had a family magazine, and less recently I had business journals,” he said. “I sold the family magazines in November 2019 and had been looking around for something to do.”
While he’s been living in Connecticut all these years, MacClaren has many ties to the local area. He owns a house in Stratton, has in-laws around Brandon and Burlington, and his son went to high school in Vermont. He learned the Brandon Inn was for sale from a local relative.
The inn had previously been owned by Louis and Sarah Pattis.
“They’re working with me on this transition,” said MacClaren. “We’re getting reservations, which is wonderful. They’re not for right now, but July, August, September reservations are lining up, so things look good, and I’m hopeful.”
The Brandon Inn, like most businesses in town, had been looking forward to 2020, following two years of heavy construction along Route 7 for the Segment Six project, a $28 million project that completely overhauled the downtown.
MacClaren said the town looks great and the new parking should be a boost to businesses like the Brandon Inn.
“It’s multifaceted,” he said of the building. “It’s got a big wedding and events opportunity, and the location in town is quite amazing.’
The inn has 39 rooms and can sleep about 100 people.
MacClaren said he owns the Brandon Inn with his wife, Darcy, and other family members.
“Brandon is much like the town where we’ve lived in Connecticut,” he stated in a release. “There, in Madison, the townspeople mixed with weekend residents and New York City visitors looking to enjoy this idyllic shoreline community. Brandon, too, welcomes visitors to shop and visit alongside residents and enjoy this beautiful part of Vermont. Running the Brandon Inn will be an opportunity to revisit years in the hospitality business.”
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
