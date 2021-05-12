After hearing an update on the situation at the Holiday Inn, the Select Board voted unanimously on Tuesday to deny the business a license to sell alcohol.
Several weeks ago, conversations between the town, city, and state began taking place about Holiday Inn and Quality Inn, and crime reports tied to guests being housed there on state vouchers. Holiday Inn is in the town, Quality Inn, the city. Town police have reported a sharp uptick in retail thefts from area businesses and have traced the complaints to people staying at one of the two hotels. There have also been two shootings at Quality Inn, one as yet unsolved, the other resulting in criminal charges.
Anil Sachdev, president of the companies that own the two hotels, told the town Select Board Tuesday that a security guard has been hired by the state to complement the one hired by Holiday Inn, with the goal of having 24-hour coverage. A fence between Holiday Inn and Green Mountain Plaza, where many thefts have been reported, is set to go up Friday.
Other than that, he said, the hotel is adding some cameras and has evicted people who break the rules.
"We have evicted more than 15 people last week who were not obeying the hotel policy and the state policy,” said Sachdev.
Selectman Don Chioffi asked Sachdev if he knew where the evicted people went. Sachdev said he believes they left town, though he’s made sure they’re not at Quality Inn.
Town Police Chief Ed Dumas said last week the department had 29 calls for service, with five directly related to the Holiday Inn and another seven in the area around the inn.
“And we had another overdose over the weekend at the Holiday Inn,” he said.
Dumas said last Friday he met with city police leaders and some state officials about getting social services at the hotels.
Select Board Chairwoman Mary Ashcroft said the town will be able to bill the Department for Children and Families $2,970 for the 66 service calls generated by Holiday Inn between February and April. She thanked Vt. Sen. Josh Terenzini, R-Rutland, for helping get approval for that.
Ashcroft said Holiday Inn had submitted a renewal application for a liquor license, and asked Dumas his opinion.
“So I do have concerns based on the recent past performance of the Holiday Inn and how they handle problems and issues, and I don’t think we need to add any more drugs, whether it be alcohol, into this situation at this point in time,” said Dumas. “It would be detrimental to the town and the general area down there.”
He advised the town to decline the application, which it did.
Calls to Holiday Inn were not returned Wednesday.
