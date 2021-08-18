The manager of the Holiday Inn has been cited in connection with a boiler explosion at the hotel in late 2019.
Town police said Wednesday that Udayan Dholakia, 52, of Mendon, is scheduled to appear in Rutland criminal court at 11 a.m. Aug. 30 to answer a misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment.
Police said on Sept. 30, 2019, town firefighters were dispatched to the Holiday Inn after guests there called emergency services to report a strong odor of gas. A Rutland fire captain arrived on scene and then summoned other firefighters, along with a truck. Their investigation into the odor led them to the boiler room where their gas detection equipment showed a high level of propane. The captain ordered the other three firefighters out of the room and secured the door. After doing this, there was an explosion.
Police Chief Ed Dumas said Wednesday that the firefighters reported smelling burnt hair but were otherwise uninjured.
The explosion led to the town ordering the hotel to close for a time until it could be fixed and code issues addressed.
In May 2020, the Rutland Town Select Board voted to initiate the process of citing Dholakia. Dumas said the process was a long one because criminal citations stemming from situations such as these are rare and time was needed to parse alleged code violations from alleged criminal conduct. He said his work with the Child First Advocacy Center (CFAC) was also taking up much of his time.
Rutland attorney Frank Urso, who represents Dholakia, said Wednesday that the move by police is “ridiculous.” While he’s only seen the citation, he believes the basis for the reckless endangerment accusation is that Dholakia allegedly didn’t call the fire department sooner. Urso said Dholakia was on the phone with the gas company and knew guests were already contacting firefighters.
“And by the time he was off the phone, the fire department was there,” said Urso. “I think this is really unfortunate, unnecessary; I think it will go nowhere and I wish Rutland Town officials could find something better to do than harass my client.”
The Select Board’s decision to have town police cite Dholakia followed an investigation by town Health Officer John Paul Faignant, who also sits on the board. Faignant said then that Holiday Inn management knowingly allowed systems in the hotel affecting safety to degrade from a lack of maintenance.
Faignant wrote in his report to the Select Board that two guests told Dholakia that they smelled gas in the south end of the building. Dholakia told them someone from maintenance was addressing the problem. The guests asked said worker about it sometime later and were told there was a gas leak beneath an ice machine and that the gas had been turned off. The guests asked if the fire department would be called and were told it wasn’t necessary. They then asked someone at the front desk to contact the fire department and were told by Dholakia that wasn’t necessary. The guests told the hotel staff they would contact the department themselves and then did so. Faignant reported that other guests had called the fire department as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.