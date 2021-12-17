RUTLAND TOWN — The former Holiday Inn is rebranding itself, according to the owner.
Anil Sachdev, president of Dharam Hospitality Inc., which owns the former Holiday Inn at 476 Holiday Drive, said Friday that by early next week the Holiday Inn sign should be down and the new Cortina Inn sign will be up.
Sachdev said he used to own the Cortina Inn in Mendon, which went through a few owners after him and is now Vista Senior Living, an assisted-living center.
“We used to own the property previously, and we sold it to somebody, and it went into foreclosure after that and somebody has bought it, changing the name to Vista. So this name was available and known to us,” he said.
According to Sachdev, he’d like the new Cortina Inn to eventually take on another national franchise. The 150-room hotel was under a year-to-year contract with Holiday Inn to carry the franchise, but that ended Nov. 30. Sachdev claimed the decision to part ways was mutual.
Attempts to reach InterContinental Hotels Group, which owns the Holiday Inn brand, have not been successful.
The hotel has had a number of issues with the town, among them a boiler room explosion in 2019 that led to the town ordering it closed for a few days, then in August 2020 the hotel’s manager was cited with a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment for allegedly not contacting emergency services sooner. The manager, Udayan Dholakia, through his attorney, has denied wrongdoing, saying he knew others had already contacted the fire department. The town has also formally asked the Department for Children and Families (DCF) to not allow people experiencing homelessness to be housed there, citing numerous health and safety issues. This came after a period when people staying at the hotel, and the nearby Quality Inn, which Sachdev also owns, were accused of being connected to an uptick in retail theft.
Town Health Officer and Selectman J.P. Faignant said Friday that there was a health and safety inspection conducted earlier this week at the former Holiday Inn by town and state officials. The only issues found were a number of windows stuck shut. State law requires them to be operational in case of fire or other emergency. Faignant said once that problem is fixed, he’ll be satisfied that the hotel is safe.
He stated Thursday in an email to town officials, that was shared with the Herald, that the inspection team was impressed with the level of work done at the hotel and that all the emergency systems there are up to date and functional.
Sachdev said Friday that the hotel continues to house folks on the DCF voucher program.
“We are talking right now with the folks from DCF, and we’re helping them fill their need for the people for housing,” he said.
During the pandemic, the state has looked to hotels and the like to house Vermont’s homeless population.
Sachdev said DCF approached him about housing folks there. He acknowledged there were issues with some people going out and stealing, but once those people were identified they were told they could no longer stay at the hotel. He said the hotel has no role in vetting people using DCF vouchers, and while his staff does its best to accommodate everyone, their skills lie in the hospitality industry, not social services.
Sachdev said extensive renovation work is going on at the new Cortina Inn now and should be complete by late spring. He claimed $2 million will be invested in the property.
