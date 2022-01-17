While Green Mountain Power said it was responding to outages throughout the day Monday, there were no sign of more serious problems during the first big snowstorm of 2022.
There was not a lot going on. Town and state offices, along with schools, courts and many businesses, were closed because of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
Eric Evenson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Burlington, said, “for the most part, this is a good old winter storm.”
“Several inches of snow. Some places are getting a little more than others, which makes it a little bit on the interesting side simply for the fact that we're seeing some areas getting heavy snow, others just getting a little bit of snow — and part of that is we had some stronger southeast, down-sloping winds which helped to limit the precipitation,” he said.
In the Northeast Kingdom, for instance, Evenson said reports were coming in of one to two inches of snow, but elsewhere in Vermont there were many reports of two to six inches. In south central Vermont, some reports were made of six to 10 inches of snow.
The National Weather Service had predicted some freezing rain and sleet. Evenson said there had been some reports of sleet in New York and across to Vermont, but most of the reports coming in on Monday were for snow.
By afternoon, he added that the temperatures had gone up a little in Southern Vermont, leading to reports of rain in Bennington and Windham counties.
There was plenty of snow, but not much else to report in central Vermont.
Green Mountain Power showed no outages involving its customers in the region.
The Washington Electric Coop reported crews were responding to outages in Corinth, Bradford and Hardwick as of 11:30 a.m. The utility reported the major outage in the Corinth/Bradford area was restored as of 1 p.m., though there were scattered outages in Corinth and Topsham due to downed lines.
WEC said 17 customers in Cabot lost power Monday morning, and power was restored there by 10:15 a.m.
Kristin Kelly, a spokeswoman for Green Mountain Power, said by about 1:30 p.m. on Monday, power had been restored to about 5,000 customers whose electricity was disrupted by the storm.
About that time, GMP's online outage center was reporting about 650 customers were still out from 33 active incidents affecting 22 towns. However, Kelly added that the storm was continuing on Monday afternoon, which could cause other outages before it moved out of Vermont.
“Strong, gusty winds with this storm were really what was causing outages especially (Monday) morning. Crews were out overnight working. … There were some really tough conditions. The snow made travel really difficult (Monday) morning especially,” she said.
Kelly said utilities work with meteorologists who partner specifically with power companies so they can plan their response quickly and safely to a storm like the one that started Sunday night into Monday.
The outages were a “statewide event,” but Kelly said on Monday many of the outages had been reported in Southern Vermont and up toward Rutland County.
By mid-afternoon, there had been no news releases relative to accidents in Rutland or Washington counties from the Vermont State Police.
Around 12:30 p.m., a release was sent that stated routes 11/30 in Manchester in Bennington County, near New Ireland Road, was closed because of a vehicle “over the bank with crews working to get it out.”
Kelly said during storms like the one on Monday and others that will affect Vermont this winter, GMP officials wanted to remind the public that if they see downed power lines, they should assume those lines are “energized” and call GMP at 888-835-4672.
Evenson said upcoming weather events Vermonters may want to follow include unseasonably cold temperatures that are expected to be affecting the state Tuesday and again going into the weekend.
Staff Writer Eric Blaisdell contributed to this report.
