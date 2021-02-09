A Holyoke, Massachusetts, man is being held after police said he was arrested last month at the Holiday Inn in Rutland with a loaded 45-caliber handgun and about 220 bags of what police suspect was a combination of heroin and fentanyl. Varian Lefebvre, 27, pleaded not guilty on Jan. 22 in U.S. Federal Court.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Van de Graaf, attorney Barclay Johnson, who represents Lefebvre, and Lefebvre appeared remotely.
On Feb. 5, the government dismissed the gun charge against Lefebvre, but noted “the government intends to continue its investigation related to this charge.”
The case against Lefebvre is based on an affidavit written by FBI Agent Jeffrey Stephenson, who said the investigation began after a staff member from the Holiday Inn called police around 8:55 a.m. on Jan. 21 because two women staying there said a man had pointed a gun at them.
Two Vermont State Police troopers went to the Holiday Inn, off Route 7, and spoke to the women, who were not identified in the affidavit.
Both women said they were walking down the hallway on the second floor when they came across a man pointing a gun at someone at the bottom of the stairs. Both told troopers the man then pointed the gun at them and told them to go back to their room.
The women said they fled to the front desk to report what happened. One woman told police the man had a backpack. Both said he had facial tattoos.
Around 9:45 a.m., a man, who the affidavit state was later identified as Lefebvre, was seen leaving the hotel through a ground-floor door that exited the building from a stairwell.
A trooper who saw Lefebvre said when Lefebvre saw him, he seemed to “jump or startle.” He said Lefebvre looked away from him and then down at his cell phone.
The trooper said he attempted to take Lefebvre into custody, but he said he could not get Lefebvre into handcuffs because he would not let go of a backpack he was holding. He said Lefebvre also began to yell that law enforcement was not allowed to search him.
When another trooper arrived, they were able to take the backpack away and place Lefebvre in custody, according to the affidavit.
Police said Lefebvre declined to let police search his backpack or clothing.
He was described in the affidavit as having a tattoo that said “La Familia” above his right eyebrow and the number “5” tattooed between his eyebrows.
Lefebvre was taken into custody and brought to the Rutland barracks of the Vermont State Police, where he stayed outside in the police cruiser. Stephenson said one of the women who had made the first report to Holiday Inn staff looked out the window from the barracks to the cruiser and identified Lefebvre as the man who allegedly pointed a gun at her.
After obtaining a warrant, police searched the backpack and allegedly found a handgun, ammunition and 220 bags of what they believe is a combination of heroin and fentanyl. One bag, tested at the barracks, returned a presumptive positive result for fentanyl, the affidavit stated.
Stephenson said he tried to interview Lefebvre. He said before he began asking questions or read Lefebvre his Miranda rights, he said he had found the backpack in the garbage.
According to Stephenson, the whole time he was with Lefebvre, Lefebvre was laying face down on the floor of the holding cell with a blanket over his head and body.
Stephenson said he left because Lefebvre “would not communicate” with him.
Lefebvre is being held at the St. Albans jail.
If convicted of the drug charge, he would be sentenced to 10 years to life in prison.
patrick.mcardle@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.