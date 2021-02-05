Lawmakers say changes to the way Vermont handles sentencing, furloughs and home confinement — part of the Justice Reinvestment Act signed by Gov. Phil Scott in July — will provide better outcomes while spending less of the taxpayers’ money.
The goals of Justice Reinvestment were to “improve public safety in Vermont, while creating immediate opportunities to reduce recidivism and achieve long-term savings by reducing the need to send prisoners to out-of-state facilities.” Also, it was intended to make programming available for inmates transitioning back to the community and streamline Vermont’s furlough programs.
Rep. Charles “Butch” Shaw, R-Pittsford, who was vice chairman of the House Committee on Corrections and Institutions at the time reinvestment was written and passed, said legislators were concerned about the size of the incarcerated population of Vermont.
Looking at the issue, lawmakers were assisted by a report from the Council of State Government.
At the time, there were a system of furloughs, which is essentially serving an incarcerative sentence but outside of a Department of Corrections facility, which included home confinement, Shaw said.
The report found that almost 80% of inmates who had been sentenced were people who had been revoked while on furlough. Some of those people had also been returned to the facility while on probation or parole.
Sen. Richard Sears, D-Bennington, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said the council’s report demonstrated to legislators that the system of furloughs and the number of options in the system last year were “counterproductive.”
The act, which started in the Senate, cut back on the furlough options, including home confinement. Sears said the option hadn’t been very successful and was fairly expensive.
Shaw said home confinement was very expensive because of the monitoring needed of those who were sentenced but outside a facility.
“It requires 24/7 monitoring. You have to know where the person is all the time, and it has to be actively monitored. So it’s a pretty expensive proposition,” he said.
Nearly half of Vermont’s prison population at the end of the 2019 fiscal year had been returned from community supervision, mostly furlough. Almost 80% of furlough returns were because of technical violations, like violating a prohibition by drinking alcohol, for example, rather than for committing a new crime.
“We needed to do something about that and figure out what’s going to work best for folks,” Shaw said.
The number of furlough options was reduced from what Shaw estimated was about 20 to three.
The options are temporary furlough that might be used if the inmate is sick or allowed to be released for something like a family funeral. The second allows release for treatment for substance abuse of illness.
The final category is community supervision. Shaw said it repurposed many of the previous furloughs in the community. He said legislators expect it may be used for an inmate who has reached the minimum amount of time they must serve but aren’t eligible yet for parole. They would be released under “conditions and strict supervision so they can acclimate back into the community,” Shaw said.
“The point and the purpose of this is to shut the revolving door for people who are going in and out, in and out, in and out,” Shaw said,
Sears said the Justice Reinvestment Act relies on an increase in investments in the community in order to make services available, like substance abuse support and mental health treatment.
But he added the word “reinvestment” in the act represented the savings for Vermonters because the cost of sending any inmate to an out-of-state prison is about $30,000 a year.
“The key to this is rather than spending the money someplace else, we reinvest that money into community-based services like housing, substance-abuse treatment, mental health counseling to better insure good reintegration into the community. So it has the benefit of increasing public safety because (fewer) crimes committed, and lowering costs,” Sears said.
By email, Rachel Feldman, principal assistant to the office of the commissioner for the Vermont Department of Corrections, was in support of the reforms that included eliminating home confinement.
“This change simplified the justice system. The department has a complicated system with multiple types of furlough, and one of the main goals of Justice Reinvestment was to simplify legal statuses. This change makes it easier for all those involved in the criminal justice system to understand what is happening with a case,” Feldman said.
Feldman noted that no one agency or department was responsible for the reform that included the elimination of home confinement as of Jan. 1. However, she said, the change streamlines furlough community supervision options.
There were still ways to put an inmate on a status between incarceration in a facility and release to probation or parole in the community. There are “other methods to place someone immediately on furlough depending on the case and sentence structure,” she said.
Shaw said he hopes the state can help people who have made “bad decisions” become productive Vermonters.
“What we’re trying to do is get people back into the community, teach them how to live as good citizens and not see them come back into prison,” he said.
