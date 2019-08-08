WALLINGFORD — Because two towns can’t agree on where their borders lie, the owners of a West Hill Road property will likely be taxed twice this year on the same buildings, possibly leading to court action, according to one board member.
Town records for Tinmouth and Wallingford show an agreement was reached between them in 2017 regarding the location of the town line that put the Stan Taylor property and some others in Tinmouth. There had been some confusion about it in the past.
According to Wallingford Town Clerk Julie Sharon, the 372-acre Taylor property consists of a house, a mobile home and some other structures. Altogether, it’s assessed in Wallingford at a value of $1,325,000. Tinmouth Town Clerk and Treasurer Gail Fallar said the house is assessed in Tinmouth at $500,000.
The 2017 agreement stood until March 18, when the Wallingford Select Board voted to “add the house, tennis court and pond value to the grand list, then notify the Town of Tinmouth,” according to that board’s minutes.
The Wallingford board did this at the suggestion of former Wallingford Town Clerk Joyce Barbieri, who’d researched the matter and said her findings showed those parts of the Taylor property as being in Wallingford.
This action led to a meeting in June where Fallar asked the Wallingford Select Board to abide by the 2017 agreement until the towns could sort out what property was where, perhaps by hiring a surveyor. Members of the Wallingford board agreed to meet with the Tinmouth board to talk about it.
That meeting was held July 23, and while it was a special meeting of the Tinmouth Select Board, it was held at Wallingford Town Hall. According to the minutes from that meeting, Wallingford Select Board members Bruce Duchesne and Rose Regula, Wallingford Assessor and Lister Lisa Wright and Barbieri met with the Tinmouth Select Board, Fallar and a few other Tinmouth officials.
Fallar said in a Thursday interview that the July 23 meeting didn’t lead to an agreement. Tinmouth officials say records show the Taylor property as being in Tinmouth, while those in Wallingford say their records are correct. Fallar said the Wallingford party didn’t discuss hiring a surveyor.
The Wallingford Select Board met Monday. According to the draft minutes from that meeting, the board voted unanimously to stick by the decision it made in March that moved parts of the Taylor property into Wallingford.
“We are going to send the property tax bill as normal,” said Regula in a Thursday phone interview. “We may end up in court.”
Regula said Wallingford’s records and research support her board’s actions.
Fallar said she has directed the Taylors to pay both tax bills, but to say they were doing so “under duress.”
About five other properties would be affected by Wallingford’s reading of the maps, Fallar said, but there’s no development on those parcels.
Attempts to reach the Taylors on Thursday weren’t successful.
