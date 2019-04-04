PROCTOR — Residents of Park Street, Chatterton Park and Larson Street will be affected by a water main replacement project this summer.
Town Manager Stan Wilbur said Thursday there’s a meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday at Proctor Free Library for anyone, especially residents to be affected, to learn more about the project.
Select Board Chairman Bruce Baccei said Thursday this is the final piece of a water upgrade plan for which voters bonded $6 million in 2010. It will replace a 4-inch water main that’s well more than 100 years old that currently runs through people’s backyards, and in some places under their homes, with an eight-inch line.
Baccei said the 4-inch line hasn’t presented many issues, but at some point it will need maintenance, which would be costly and difficult given its location.
“We want to get it away from behind these houses, and I don’t know how this ever got permitted, but we do have three or four houses over a service line,” Baccei said.
Wilbur said many homes will need new connections to the main line. He said the project will pay for this, including whatever internal plumbing is needed. There won’t be a cost to the individual homeowners, he said.
This segment of the project hasn’t been put out to bid yet, but it’s estimated it will cost $600,000. The bond will cover half of that, said Wilbur, with the rest covered by proceeds from a timber sale. The total bond cost has been offset, somewhat, by low or negative interest loans from the state, some of which have been forgiven, he said.
Wilbur said the project will replace 2,327 feet of line. The old line will be left in place and abandoned. About 20 homes will be affected. Letters have been sent to each notifying them of the April 10 meeting. He said the Drinking Water and Groundwater Protection Division of the Department of Environmental Conservation still has to approve the plan, which is why the April 10 meeting is required. He said he doesn’t expect the project will change substantially before it’s approved.
Wilbur said several years ago, the town had to change water sources and upgrade its infrastructure accordingly to comply with Environmental Protection Agency standards. He said Proctor wasn’t the only town that had to do this, but some places, like Rutland City, were able to meet the standards with upgrades.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.