A local hospice provider says that despite the pandemic, the second outing of its holiday blanket drive is doing well.
Last year, BAYADA Hospice collected and gave away 75 blankets to its clients and a few others in area nursing homes, said Martha Perantoni, volunteer coordinator at BAYADA.
“It was a fresh idea from our bereavement coordinator, Shana Halliday, wanting to do something different for our elder care people here in the area,” said Perantoni. “There are lots of programs for the holidays, but this was something different that kind of set us apart. She came up with the idea, we enacted it, we had great success last year, and we’re having great success already this year.”
There are about 90 patients currently in BAYADA Hospice’s care between Rutland, Addison and Bennington counties. The program began in Rutland and, this year, is expanded to Bennington.
Pretty much any kind of blanket is a welcome donation, she said.
“As long as they’re new, clean and soft. They can be big, they can be lap pads; a lot of folks in wheelchairs don’t want a big blanket, they want something just to throw over their legs,” she said. “Any size, any color, as long as they’re new and soft.”
They should also be washable, and electric blankets aren’t recommended. The donated blankets get wrapped in holiday paper. Often, a patient’s nurse or case worker will know what kind of blanket their client would like and can select for color, size and other traits.
“So it becomes kind of a wish-come-true for them, but most people are happy to get something for the holidays, especially now with the pandemic,” said Perantoni. “Many people in facilities especially are cut off, so this is a little extra warmth for them.”
Halliday said that BAYADA is always looking for things of this nature that it can do for its clients.
“Last year, obviously, was pre-COVID, but we’ve done things like this in the past, getting donations for people and then handing them out to our clients and others in the community,” she said. “We coordinate with other agencies like (Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging), just to make sure we get the people who really need the stuff the most.”
Last year, people dropped off blankets they had purchased, but many others knitted their own. Many came from a woman who’d recently lost her husband, according to Halliday.
“Our priority in hospice is to keep people comfortable, so that’s one piece is that it’s comforting to them,” she said. “The other piece is, we have people in hospice who are still fairly functional, and then we’ve got people who need total care and are really dependent, so they’re not doing a lot, they’re either in bed or in a chair most of the time.”
A warm, soft blanket, she said, is useful to any kind of hospice patient, be they someone who’s relatively active or someone who simply needs to be kept comfortable.
Blankets can be dropped off at 190 S. Main St., Suite 2, Rutland, Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. The last day they can be donated, in time for them to be wrapped and given out, is Dec. 11.
