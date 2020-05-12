Claudio Fort, president and CEO of Rutland Regional Medical Center and Dr. Melbourne Boynton, chief medical officer, will be part of a live broadcast at noon Thursday on PEG-TV and Catamount Radio stations.
Fort and Boynton will discuss the impact of the state’s decision to allow some elective procedures to resume in Vermont’s hospitals. Gov. Phil Scott announced the latest directive, which also will allow some outpatient procedures and testing, as part of the state’s efforts to gradually reduce restrictions that had been put in place to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19.
The discussion will be moderated by Terry Jaye of Catamount Radio.
The discussion will air live on PEG-TV channels 15, 20 and 21 and on the public access channel’s website at pegtv.com and Facebook page as well as at youtube.com/pegtvoutreach on YouTube, Catamount Radio stations WSYB AM-1380 & 100.1 FM will also broadcast the event live.
