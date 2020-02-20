Hospital slated to host Winterfest event on Friday
Rutland Regional Medical Center will host an event on Friday from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the CVPS/Leahy Community Health Education Center as part of the Rutland City Recreation and Park’s Winterfest Celebration.
There will be free activities for families with children 12 or younger.
Children can bring their Teddy bears for a checkup at the Community Health Teddy Bear Clinic, paint some kindness rocks, color some winter scenes, make some snowflakes and dance to the music provided by DJ Chris Kiernan. Other arts and crafts will also be available, and all supplieswill be provided.
Free pizza and hot chocolate will be served.
Visitors to the event are asked to park in spaces off Allen Street at the Rutland hospital.
For more information contact Sarah Ryan by email at sbryan@rrmc.org.
