KILLINGTON — The state’s tourism industry has been pushing for more information and clarity on what pandemic restrictions will look like in the spring and summer, and while a letter sent Friday helped, some would like more information.
Josh Eckler, owner of the Trailside Inn, said Wednesday that in late January, the Lake Champlain Chamber, along with businesses and groups like the Champlain Valley Exposition, Catamount Arts, Higher Ground, the Nordic Cup Tournament, Farrell Distributing, and the Burlington Parks, Recreation and Waterfront, sent a letter to Lindsay Kurrle, secretary of the Agency of Commerce and Community Development (ACCD), asking for more predictability and certainty with regards to what sort of pandemic restrictions hospitality and related businesses will be under.
Eckler said the industry would like to see some benchmarks as far as what can happen when infection rates and vaccination rates reach certain levels.
“We’re not asking the state to reopen, we’re asking them what are the actual reopening metrics that they’re looking for so we can give our couples some sort of comfort and confidence that Vermont does want to have weddings this summer, Vermont does want to have safe weddings, and that we are going to allow them to occur,” said Eckler.
He reported that State Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said at a press conference several weeks ago, after being asked about Memorial Day parades, that people should be optimistic.
“But we were trying to stress that you can’t wake up on a Wednesday and say parades are safe and then hold one on Sunday,” Eckler said, adding that a wedding of a little more than 100 usually needs three months of lead time. A 150 or 200 person wedding requires closer to six months.
“Starting March 1, for me, because our first wedding is the first weekend of June, without guidance I’m going to lose a wedding a week, and every wedding that goes away is 20 local jobs from caterers and florists and photographers and stuff like that,” he said. Eckler said Kurrle’s letter Friday was helpful.
“We emailed that out to our couples for this summer, but it definitely gave them a lot more confidence and they were very happy to hear that,” he said.
Kurrle’s letter reiterates announcements Gov. Phil Scott made Friday about lifting quarantine restrictions for people who’ve been vaccinated and says things should be better this summer than they were last year.
“For your planning purposes, however, at a minimum, you should expect that sometime this spring we will be back to gathering and travel guidance that is like (or better than) where we were last August,” stated Kurrle. “We understand the desire for more certainty around the combination of metrics that will result in specific policy changes. If we could provide certainty, we would. The unfortunate reality is that this is a very dynamic, and often unpredictable environment, and the policy decisions are always a difficult, delicate balance.”
