Staff at local hospitals, Rutland Regional Medical Center and Central Vermont Medical Center, say they are prepared as cases of COVID-19 surge in Vermont, especially because they can draw on their experience dealing with the pandemic since March.
The response to the spread of the novel coronavirus and COVID is generally tracked to March when Gov. Phil Scott declared a state of emergency.
The number of COVID cases has generally remained low but in the last week, those numbers, according to the Vt. Department of Health, have spiked with 94 new cases on Friday, 45 on Saturday, 122 on Sunday and 95 on Monday. On Nov. 12, Vermont saw a three-figure increase for the first time with 109 new cases.
Vermont health officials have noted that some of the biggest increases in the last week have taken place in Washington County.
Anna Noonan, president and COO of Central Vermont Medical Center, in Berlin, said the hospital was ready to respond to the need even while being the center of COVID spread in Vermont.
“That’s a credit to our entire team. It does take an entire team effort to really care for an increase in volume in the way that we have been in the last week or so but we’re ready for that.” she said.
Noonan said CVMC administrators were monitoring the situation to be sure they had the staff needed and that the staff, in turn, “have what they need to take care of our patients and their families.”
Betsy Hassan, chief nursing officer at Rutland Regional Medical Center (RRMC), said, “I think what’s different about going into this COVID season, or the re-emergence of COVID, is really that we already understand the capabilities of our environment. We know what our negative pressure capacity is, we know what the surge plan is, we know what our internal alternate care sites are if need to re-purpose, different places within the organization. A lot of that planning work has already been done and it’s really coming down to re-executing those plans that we already had in place,” she said.
Noonan said said her hospital had been “continuously ready” since March.
“We have obviously had much more experience now than we did in March when this was really, truly novel for us. It is no longer novel. So we have a umber of systems in place, protocols that have been tested both in care and treatment of COVID patients that are really impacting on their care in a positive way,” she said.
Noonan added that CVMC has a strong supply of personal protective equipment available.
Hassan said another big change in Rutland has been the development of its testing capability which allows care provider to know within hours, instead of days, to know if a patient has COVID. Having that knowledge allows medical staff to get the care he or she needs.
Early in the Vermont state of emergency, Scott ordered hospitals to postpone elective procedures but that prohibition has been lifted. Hassan noted that Rutland Regional was now back at a normal census and caring for COVID patients at the same time.
“We’re managing to care for our full community in ways that they need it as well as managing COVID safely,” she said.
The capacity at CVMC for treatment of COVID patients has been expanded including negative pressure rooms including in the intensive care unit.
CVMC staff have doubled the hospital’s COVID testing capacity through the acute respiratory clinic. Noonan said with 100% more capacity, all the testing opportunities are booked.
Hassan said the Rutland hospital has reconfigured its negative pressure spaces in the ICU giving them additional capacity to care for COVID patients.
Noonan said her staff was “rising to the challenge” of caring for COVID patients and “able at this point to meet the demands.”
She said CVMC had a “surge plan” that had been worked out with the leaders at the hospital.
“As volumes increase, we have ways to move staff to areas with the most need. We haven’t had to use that at this point, to be honest, but we do have that plan available,” she said.
Hassan said a lesson from the initial response was the importance of communication between hospital administration and staff.
“I think we have done a lot to support our staff but we probably could have communicated it better. I think now, from today going forward we’ll be sending out a daily incident command update which will give them a number of things. We’ll talk about the prevalence of COVID within the state, the community, as well as Rutland Regional. We’ll talk about our PPE supply (like) how many today do we have on hand N-95 respirators or gowns or gloves. Those things that if you don’t know, can really heighten your anxiety about coming to work,” she said.
Hassan added that RRMC would bring in contracted staffing agency members for support.
Noonan said CVMC officials are asking their community members to continue to follow the recommendations of the Scott administration and the Vermont health department. She said recent outbreaks had been tracked to small gatherings and added this would be especially crucial next week when people might be tempted to travel to see family for Thanksgiving.
“We really need people to be mindful of all of those strategies recommended by Gov. Scott. … Absolutely, masking is critical, hand hygiene is critical, social distancing and staying 6 feet apart. Staying within single households for gatherings is critical,” Noonan said.
