RUTLAND TOWN — One of the owners of two local hotels that police say are the root of a sharp increase in calls went before the Select Board Tuesday and claimed he is committed to improving the situation.
Anil Sachdev is the president of Dharam Hospitality Inc., and Hospitality Management of Rutland Inc., which operate as the Quality Inn and Holiday Inn, respectively. Town and city police have said they’ve been called to the area repeatedly for theft complaints and reported drug use. They believe the issue stems from some of the people staying at the hotels using vouchers issued to them by the Department for Children and Families because of the pandemic.
Select Board Chairwoman Mary Ashcroft said Sachdev had asked to speak before the board after a meeting last week between local political and law enforcement leaders and business owners impacted by the alleged thefts.
Sachdev was not present at the April 22 meeting. He said Tuesday he had read reports about it in local media.
“We do agree with you that there are some incidents happening at the hotel, and we want to work with the town and the committee and the people, and want to make sure we can improve so these kinds of incidents will not be repeated again,” he said, adding that the problems are also harming the hotels.
According to Sachdev, there are 86 people at the Holiday Inn and 52 at the Quality Inn on state vouchers. Six were evicted Monday, while two were evicted last week.
“So we are getting stricter with them after reading everything,” he said.
“The problem was, we were being given these guests with no security from the state, no help or no guidance. Lately, in the last two weeks, we have started getting the security from the state; there’s a security guard,” he said.
He said the hotels get $89 per day per person through the vouchers.
Rutland Town Police Chief Ed Dumas pointed out for the money the hotel is making from the vouchers, it could hire its own security. Sachdev said he was willing to do this.
Asked about fire-safety issues, Sachdev said there is a log book of inspections and he was willing to show it to the town fire chief. He said in some cases, guests aren’t letting staff into their rooms to inspect the smoke alarms. Near the end of the meeting, he said once the voucher guests are gone, the hotels will require renovation, as the rooms are too damaged to rent to tourists.
Dumas suggested that Sachdev contact the Rutland Housing Authority for advice on how to work with this population. Selectwoman Sharon Russell, who leads Rutland’s Open Door Mission, a soup kitchen and homeless shelter, said she could offer advice and take single adults at her facility, provided they don’t use alcohol or drugs.
Sachdev said if he knows who is causing a problem, he can evict them, and will do so. He said it seems to be a small number of people causing a problem while the others follow the rules.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.