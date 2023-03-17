A recently introduced bill intends to appropriate funds to the Agency of Natural Resources for the purchase of Camp Sunrise, a lakefront property in Orwell and Benson owned by the Boy Scouts of America.
The bill, H.325, proposes to conserve the 146-acre parcel for ecological purposes and appropriate $3 million in general funds to the agency to use for the purchase of the property from Vermont Boy Scouts of America chapter, Green Mountain Council.
The appropriation is also intended to cover “any identified maintenance needed on the property, to make it available for use by the public.”
“Camp Sunrise is an incredible property for so many reasons. It’s been part of our community for really over a century,” said Rep. Joe Andriano, D-Addison-Rutland, the creator of the bill. “Sunset Lake is one of the top three cleanest lakes in the state of Vermont. And it is a central hub during the summer, particularly for people in Orwell and Benson, but also the surrounding communities as well.”
Last Thanksgiving, after more than a year of negotiation, ANR officials announced they would not move forward with talks on purchasing the property.
Reasons cited for the decision to end negotiations were the hefty price tag for the land and associated maintenance costs, all amounting to roughly $1.46 million by the agency’s estimate. In addition, the high cost of several other near-term expenses — such as a new bathhouse, new wastewater system and replacement dam — were also credited for the decision.
Andriano said he believes that the $3 million appropriation is worth the agency’s consideration, adding that he thinks the appropriation is a reasonable ask from the Legislature.
“This is a unique piece of property that borders a pristine lake that is central to a community that doesn’t have a lot of access, necessarily, to fresh water,” Andriano said. “If the state was to buy it, it could be so much more. ... Thinking about the $3 million ask, that is an investment in southern Addison and northern Rutland counties to bring people there to share our beautiful, natural resources.”
ANR Secretary Julie Moore said that despite the efforts of Andriano and the bill’s other sponsors, the $3 million appropriation would only cover some of the initial costs and near-term expenses associated with purchasing the land.
“All of our parks actually lose money. We’re not running them as businesses to generate a profit, we’re trying to essentially cover our costs. And we looked at a number of different operational models for Camp Sunrise,” Moore said. “All of them would also operate at a loss. So, it’s not just this upfront cost, it’s this ongoing gap and then the pressure that ultimately puts on the other parks in our portfolio.”
Moore added that, as it stands, the agency is still not interested in purchasing the land.
Andriano also mentioned that another possibility for the land was for it to be purchased by an outside nonprofit willing to keep the land open to residents. He added that he had recently been informed by the Land Trust that there was a nonprofit interested, though he was not able to disclose the name.
Mark Saxon, Scout executive and CEO of the Green Mountain Council, said he and council members are currently unable to discuss active legislation or any outside organizations that may or may not be interested in the property.
He did add, however, that the council’s hopes and intentions for the property remain the same — for it to be well-taken care of.
“We are today as we were when the Scouts decide to divest the property several years ago,” Saxon said.
Andriano said he is hopeful for the future of the camp and for it to continue to be a space open for public access. He added that he wished the state had recognized the importance
“Whatever comes of this, whether my bill passes and the state buys it or the Land Trust works with this nonprofit or another nonprofit in order to in order to do that, what’s important here is preserving the history of Camp Sunrise, preserving the public access to Sunset Lake and preserving the unique ecological place that this area of Camp Sunrise, Sunset Lake is,” Andriano said.
