Some people around Rutland City and Rutland Town are happier than others about their new House districts.
The House, last week, voted to send a bill outlining the new districts to the Senate. Those in Rutland City and Rutland Town weren’t pleased with the new arrangements, but elsewhere in the county reactions were mixed.
House Rep. Butch Shaw, R-Pittsford, said Monday once this goes through, he’ll be representing Pittsford and Proctor. Right now, he shares Pittsford, Brandon and Sudbury with Rep. Stephanie Jerome, D-Brandon.
“This is my second time through redistricting,” he said. “The first time, I was in a single member district with Pittsford and Sudbury, and then I got redistricted to a two-member district with Brandon, Pittsford and Sudbury, and that was fine. I was happy with Pittsford and Sudbury and I was happy with Brandon.”
Brandon will become its own single member district under the new plan.
“We’re part of a two-member district now,” said Seth Hopkins, chairman of the Brandon Select Board, and thus a member of the town’s Board of Civil Authority, which weigh in on redistricting proposals. “Right now, we have Stephanie Jerome who’s a Democrat who is from Brandon, and Butch Shaw, who’s a Republican who lives in Pittsford. So we’re going to lose Butch, clearly, and whether the Republicans in Brandon decide to challenge Stephanie, I don’t really know. She’s quite popular.”
His personal opinion is that a mix of two-member and one-member districts is inequitable. Some places will have one representative to turn to, some will get two.
Shaw thinks Proctor and Pittsfield are a good fit for each other in a House district, given their connections to each other.
“At one time the town of Proctor actually supplied water to many residents in the town of Pittsford. It’s two different school districts, but that’s not an issue for me. I’m in two different school districts now with the Otter Valley district and the Chittenden-Mendon district that falls into the Otter Valley UU, so it’s not a stretch for me at all, and I think it’s a good choice,” he said.
Rep. Jim Harrison, R-Chittenden, currently represents Rutland-Windsor-1, consisting of Chittenden, Mendon, Killington, and Bridgewater. Under the new plan, he’ll represent Rutland-11, featuring Chittenden, Killington, Mendon and Pittsfield.
“Pittsfield was part of another district previously, and the beauty of that change for the district was Pittfield is about 400 people less than Bridgewater so the numbers for the new district are almost exactly what the target is, so minimal change for the district overall,” he said. “It’s in compliance with the census change, it was supported by three of the boards of civil authorities; Pittsfield didn’t really comment on that because they were part of a prior district but we’ve since been in touch and I think they’re okay with that change.”
It’s good that the entire district now lies within Rutland County, he said.
Earlier plans called for Mendon to be split between two districts but few, if any, towns like being divided if it can be avoided, Harrison said.
“I didn’t like losing Bridgewater in our district because they’ve been a good town to work with and supportive of me personally, but the reality is they knew something had to change in the district because of the population change,” he said.
The district maps are reviewed every 10 years following the census. As populations change, so do the lines on the map.
“My district would not have needed any changes, the numbers were fine,” said Rep. Sally Achey, R-Middletown Springs. “However, the decrease in population in Poultney, because of the closing of Green Mountain College, required a change in the Poultney district.”
Achey currently represents Rutland-Bennington, a district consisting of Middletown Springs, Tinmouth, Pawlet, Rupert, and Wells. Her new district, also called Rutland-Bennington, will be the same except roughly half of Wells will be in Rutland-1 with Ira and Poultney.
“So, Wells did not want to be divided,” said Achey. “I did not want to lose any part of Wells. They lobbied, I lobbied for them, we offered a lot of other suggestions. I think the best one might have been combining my district with the Poultney district, making it two seats. That way all towns would have come together.”
She said the House Committee on Government Operations was committed to not creating any new two member districts.
“I would say I don’t like it, Wells doesn’t like it, but we’re resigned,” she said, adding that she’s spoken to Rep. Patricia McCoy, R-Poultney, and that they’ll both help Wells with any questions or concerns it has.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.