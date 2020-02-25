MONTPELIER — The Vermont House voted on Tuesday to override the Governor’s veto of a Senate bill that would raise the state’s minimum wage over the next few years.
The House voted 100 to 49 to override Governor Phil Scott’s veto of S.23, according to Katherine Levasseur, chief of staff at the Vermont Speaker of the House. The bill raises the minimum wage to $11.75 per hour in 2021, and to $12.55 in 2022, with future increases tied to the rate of inflation.
“Today's vote reaffirms the legislature’s commitment to Vermont’s working families,” said Speaker of the House, Mitzi Johnson, D-South Hero, in a news release. “A wage increase will be instrumental in improving the lives of Vermonters. Gradual increases in the minimum wage help ensure Vermonters have the economic resources to support themselves, which puts more money into Vermont’s small businesses and helps our communities thrive. While it has been a long road for S.23, our work is not done. This, and other bills that improve the economic well-being of working families are our top priorities this legislative session.”
Scott’s office also issued a statement on the vote.
“My concerns for this bill — based on fiscal analysis from the Legislature’s Joint Fiscal Office — have been that the negative impacts on Vermont’s economy, workers’ hours and jobs will outweigh the positive benefits, especially in our more rural areas.”
Scott said these concerns were shared by lawmakers from both parties.
“However, with the Legislature choosing to override these concerns, I hope for the sake of our rural communities they are correct,” said Scott. “We simply cannot sustain more job losses or closed businesses, particularly outside the greater Burlington area.”
He said the override is disappointing, and that it’s important to focus now on policies that will grow the economy, make the state more affordable to live in, and attract more workers while helping the ones here move to better paying jobs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.